



Dassault Aviation’s CEO has confirmed that the landmark deal for 114 Rafale fighter jets with India is expected to be signed by the end of this year, marking the largest combat aircraft acquisition in Indian history and a decisive step in Indo‑French defence cooperation.





The company will assume full responsibility for the aircraft, select its own Indian partners and suppliers, and conduct ground and flight testing locally.





The deal, valued at approximately ₹3.25 lakh crore (USD 39 billion), represents India’s most ambitious fighter procurement program to date. It follows the formal Letter of Request issued to France earlier this year and is being pursued under a government‑to‑government framework.





The Indian Air Force currently operates 36 Rafales, and this acquisition will expand the fleet dramatically, addressing squadron shortages that have fallen to 29 against the sanctioned strength of 42.





Dassault’s CEO emphasised that unlike the earlier 126 MMRCA tender, where Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was designated as the prime integrator, Dassault will this time take direct responsibility for the aircraft.





This ensures tighter control over production quality, delivery schedules, and integration of advanced systems. The company is in the process of selecting its own Indian partners and suppliers, with Tata Advanced Systems already engaged in fuselage production and other firms expected to compete for wing and subsystem manufacturing.





Nearly 90 of the 114 aircraft are expected to be manufactured in India, with indigenous content rising to 40–50 percent in the initial batches and potentially higher as local suppliers expand capability.





Dassault is negotiating access to Interface Control Documents to enable integration of indigenous weapons such as the Astra missile and BrahMos‑NG cruise missile, ensuring operational sovereignty for the Indian Air Force.





Ground and flight testing will be conducted locally, embedding advanced aerospace technologies within India’s ecosystem. This will also accelerate delivery schedules and create thousands of skilled jobs.





The localisation push aligns with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat strategy, transforming the country from a buyer into a co‑producer of advanced Western combat aircraft. The program will make India Dassault’s second global manufacturing hub outside France.





Strategically, the Rafale F4 standard being acquired introduces enhanced connectivity, upgraded electronic warfare systems, and compatibility with next‑generation missiles.





This strengthens India’s deterrence posture against China’s J‑20 and Pakistan’s expected induction of the J‑35. The deal also reduces logistical and training costs, as the IAF already has infrastructure and operational familiarity with the Rafale platform.





The acquisition is expected to be finalised by year‑end, subject to Cabinet Committee on Security approval. Deliveries of the first batch could begin around 2030, with full‑scale local production following soon after.





Dassault’s assumption of responsibility, combined with local testing and supplier selection, marks a decisive shift from the earlier MMRCA framework and signals a deeper Indo‑French strategic partnership.





Agencies







