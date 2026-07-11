



The indigenous stealth frigate Mahendragiri is scheduled to be commissioned into the Indian Navy on 11 July, marking a significant milestone in India’s maritime modernisation. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will preside over the ceremony in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, where the warship will formally join the fleet.





INS Mahendragiri, the sixth ship of the Nilgiri-class (Project 17A), has been described by the Navy as a mission-primed combat platform, fully prepared to safeguard India’s maritime interests.





Delivered on 30 April at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDSL), Mumbai, the frigate embodies resilience, strength, and unwavering resolve, being named after the Mahendragiri mountain range in the Eastern Ghats.





The warship is equipped with an advanced suite of indigenous and state-of-the-art weapons and sensors. These include surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missile systems, sophisticated electronic warfare capabilities, comprehensive anti-submarine warfare systems, and an integrated combat management system.





The frigate is capable of undertaking anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine operations, while also being suited for maritime security, power projection, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, search and rescue, and sustained presence missions.





Defence Minister Singh emphasised that Mahendragiri is combat ready to safeguard India’s maritime interests and strengthen the nation’s resolve for a secure Indo-Pacific. He described the commissioning as a proud moment for the nation and a shining example of India’s growing indigenous defence capabilities. He highlighted that the warship is a testament to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision and the capabilities of domestic defence industries and MSMEs.





Addressing naval personnel during a Barakhana in Visakhapatnam on the eve of the commissioning, Singh commended the Indian Navy for safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests amid an increasingly complex global security environment. He noted that India stands as the primary guarantor of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region. He urged soldiers to continue upgrading their skills, mastering cutting-edge technologies, and preparing for the changing character of modern warfare.





Singh warned that conflicts may be fought without formal declarations of war and that adversaries of tomorrow may not resemble those of the past. He assured that the government will provide the defence forces with the world’s best weaponry, technology, and resources, but stressed that weapons alone do not win wars—it is the people who wield them that matter most.





He underlined the growing presence of extra-regional powers and increasing geopolitical competition, which have underscored the need for heightened maritime vigilance. He reaffirmed India’s role as the largest and most responsible stakeholder in the Indian Ocean Region, describing it as the nation’s courtyard and emphasising the responsibility to secure it.





Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, and other senior officers are expected to be present at the commissioning ceremony.





Project 17A frigates are fitted with advanced weapon and sensor suites compared to the earlier Shivalik-class (Project 17). Incorporating advanced stealth features, enhanced survivability, reduced radar signature, and a high degree of automation, Mahendragiri is powered by a modern Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion system. This enables high-speed operations with exceptional endurance across the full spectrum of maritime missions.





Designed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by MDL Mumbai, Mahendragiri has over 75 per cent indigenous content, exemplifying the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and highlighting the growing capability of the Indian shipbuilding ecosystem.





As India strengthens its role as the preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region, Mahendragiri will serve as a formidable force multiplier. It will safeguard the nation’s maritime interests and contribute to a secure, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.





The commissioning of Mahendragiri follows the induction of Dunagiri, the fifth ship of the Nilgiri-class, in Kolkata on 21 June.





INS Nilgiri, the lead ship of the class, was commissioned on 15 January 2025, followed by INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri on 26 August 2025, and INS Taragiri on 3 April 2026. Together, these ships represent a generational leap in India’s indigenous warship design and construction, reinforcing the Navy’s operational readiness and strategic reach.





Agencies







