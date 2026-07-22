



IndiGo has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding with CFM International for more than 1,000 LEAP‑1A engines to power 510 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft, marking the largest single order ever for LEAP engines, Moneycontrol reported





The deal also includes support for IndiGo’s upcoming engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility, long‑term spare parts supply, and reinforces the airline’s ambition to become a truly global carrier.





IndiGo, India’s largest airline, announced the agreement at the Farnborough International Air Show, underscoring its aggressive fleet expansion strategy. The order represents a record for CFM International, a joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, and highlights the growing importance of India in the global aviation sector.





The LEAP‑1A engines will power IndiGo’s future deliveries of A320neo, A321neo and A321XLR aircraft. These next‑generation engines are recognised for their fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and proven reliability in challenging operating environments.





CFM has been a trusted partner for IndiGo since 2016, supporting a fleet that now exceeds 375 A320/321 Family aircraft. The new agreement builds on this relationship and ensures continuity in engine technology across IndiGo’s expanding fleet.





The deal also covers CFM’s support in establishing IndiGo’s new MRO facility in India. This facility will provide in‑house maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities, reducing reliance on external providers and ensuring faster turnaround times.





It will also be supported by a long‑term material services agreement, including the supply of spare parts, which will enhance operational resilience and predictability of costs.





Willie Walsh, Chief Executive Officer Designate of IndiGo, emphasised that the partnership reinforces the airline’s commitment to safe, reliable and efficient travel. He noted that the LEAP engine’s industry‑leading reliability makes it the ideal choice to support IndiGo’s scale, operational resilience and sustainability ambitions. Walsh added that the collaboration would help IndiGo deliver operational excellence and a seamless customer experience as it expands its network both in India and globally.





H. Lawrence Culp Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GE Aerospace, highlighted that IndiGo has trusted CFM for nearly a decade. He stated that LEAP engines are now delivering up to twice the time on wing in hot and harsh operating environments compared to when they first entered service, while continuing to provide fuel efficiency and reliability.





He also underlined GE’s long‑standing support for India’s aviation sector, including manufacturing in Pune, engineering in Bangalore, and a broad local supplier network.





The order, valued at over $14.5 billion at list prices, reflects IndiGo’s ambition to double its fleet by 2030. The airline currently operates more than 430 aircraft and has nearly 1,000 planes on order. By securing this record engine deal, IndiGo positions itself at the forefront of aviation modernisation in Asia, while ensuring long‑term sustainability and operational resilience.





This agreement also comes at a time when global engine makers face challenges with maintenance capacity and spare parts shortages. IndiGo’s decision to establish its own MRO facility is seen as a strategic move to secure access to repair capabilities and reduce exposure to industry‑wide bottlenecks. It mirrors similar steps taken by other major low‑cost carriers to safeguard operational reliability.





The partnership between IndiGo and CFM International not only strengthens India’s role as a key aviation market but also sets new benchmarks for airline‑supplier collaborations worldwide. It demonstrates confidence in CFM’s technology and support capabilities, while reinforcing IndiGo’s trajectory towards becoming a global airline.





Agencies







