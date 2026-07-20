



The Army engaged in cross-border firing along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir after detecting suspicious movement near the frontier late on Friday night. Officials confirmed that troops opened fire upon spotting suspected terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the LoC.





The incident occurred in the Tarkundi forward area around 10 pm. The exchange of small arms fire lasted for nearly one-and-a-half hours. Indian troops initiated the firing, which was met with retaliatory fire from across the border. Despite the intensity of the exchange, there were no reports of casualties on either side.





Following the firing, the Army launched a search operation to determine whether any infiltration attempt had succeeded. The area has since been placed under heightened surveillance, with additional monitoring measures deployed to secure the frontier. Officials emphasised that vigilance remains high along this sensitive stretch of the LoC, where infiltration attempts are frequently reported.





The Tarkundi sector has historically witnessed multiple infiltration bids due to its rugged terrain and proximity to known infiltration routes. Security forces have maintained a strong presence in the region, combining ground patrols with advanced surveillance systems to counter cross-border threats. The latest incident underscores the continuing challenge posed by suspected terrorist movements across the LoC, particularly in Rajouri district, which has seen a rise in militant activity in recent months.





The Army’s response reflects its broader counter-infiltration program, which relies on layered defence measures including forward deployment, electronic monitoring, and rapid reaction teams.





Officials noted that such proactive measures are essential to prevent infiltration attempts from escalating into larger security threats within Jammu and Kashmir.





Agencies







