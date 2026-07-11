



Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has declared that Tehran is fully prepared for “full-scale defence” if the United States violates the Memorandum of Understanding signed last month, underscoring that Iran has “zero trust” in Washington.





His remarks coincide with President Donald Trump’s assertion that the ceasefire is “over” and the arrival of Qatari mediators in Tehran to ease tensions.





Ghalibaf made his statement in an official Telegram post following his meeting with Ahmad Muzani, Speaker of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly. He emphasised that Iran’s distrust of the United States was conveyed directly to Vice President JD Vance during recent peace negotiations.





He insisted that only those prepared for war can negotiate with Washington, stressing that Iran has never ceased its defensive preparations. He warned that any betrayal of the understanding would trigger a firm and immediate response, with Tehran standing resolutely to defend the rights of the Iranian nation.





The Iranian speaker’s remarks were delivered against the backdrop of President Trump’s latest comments on Truth Social. Trump confirmed that Washington had agreed to continue talks at Tehran’s request but bluntly declared that the ceasefire was “over.” This statement has heightened fears of renewed hostilities and cast doubt on the durability of the fragile truce established through the MoU.





The timing of Trump’s declaration coincided with the arrival of Qatari negotiators in Iran. According to diplomatic sources, the visit was coordinated with the United States and aimed at de-escalating tensions while facilitating a possible return to structured negotiations.





Qatar has played a consistent role as a mediator in the conflict, attempting to bridge the gap between the two adversaries and prevent a slide back into open warfare.





Additional reports suggest that the situation is further complicated by recent military exchanges. American forces have carried out strikes in response to Iranian actions in the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran has retaliated against U.S. bases in Bahrain and Kuwait.





These developments have raised questions about whether Washington has already violated the MoU, which was intended to halt hostilities and lay the groundwork for peace. Iranian officials have accused the United States of repeated breaches, including interference with shipping lanes and reinstating sanctions, while American officials demand assurances that Iran will cease attacks on vessels transiting the strait.





Analysts note that Iran may also be rebuilding nuclear facilities, according to satellite imagery, fuelling suspicions that Tehran could be undermining the agreement. Meanwhile, Trump has issued stark warnings, claiming he has left instructions for a massive military response if Iran attempts to assassinate him, a threat he says has existed for years. This rhetoric, combined with Ghalibaf’s uncompromising stance, underscores the volatility of the current situation.





Ghalibaf has also called on Muslim nations to unite against U.S. and Israeli pressure, asserting that the conflict will never end through Iran’s surrender. He framed the struggle as one of national dignity and sovereignty, insisting that Iran will resist coercion and defend its strategic interests. His remarks reflect a broader Iranian narrative that portrays Washington’s actions as attempts at extortion and domination, which Tehran vows to resist.





As tensions escalate, the future of the MoU remains uncertain. Both sides appear entrenched, with Iran signalling readiness for confrontation and the United States demanding concessions.





The involvement of Qatari mediators offers a slim hope of renewed dialogue, but the atmosphere remains poisoned by mistrust and aggressive rhetoric. The risk of a return to full-scale conflict looms large, with regional stability hanging in the balance.





ANI







