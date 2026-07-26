



Progress has reportedly been made in talks between Iran and Oman regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and their respective territorial waterways. Two regional sources told CBS News that the discussions are moving in a positive direction, though more time will be needed before a deal can be finalised.





Omani officials travelled to Tehran on Friday to engage in direct talks. This diplomatic outreach coincided with President Donald Trump’s decision to pause US bombings on Iran, which had been carried out by CENTCOM for thirteen consecutive nights.





According to the report, the pause was intentional, designed to avoid disrupting the delicate in‑person diplomacy. The White House and CENTCOM did not respond to requests for comment, but Washington is said to be closely monitoring the progress of the Omani‑Iranian dialogue.





President Trump, speaking at the White House Correspondents’ dinner on Friday, reiterated his belief that Iran would eventually “love to make a deal.” He added, however, that he did not think the time was right yet, though he remained willing to listen. His remarks underscored the cautious optimism surrounding the negotiations.





Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the United States of deliberately violating the Iran‑US memorandum of understanding by creating an unauthorised alternative shipping route in the Strait of Hormuz.





He claimed Washington had redirected commercial vessels away from corridors designated by Tehran. In an interview with the Iran daily, reported by Press TV, Araghchi stressed that Article 5 of the memorandum was clear and that the US actions could not be dismissed as a mere misunderstanding.





Earlier in the day, CENTCOM confirmed that the American naval blockade against Iran remains fully in place. It stated that two ships which failed to comply with orders were disabled, while two others were boarded to ensure complete compliance.





CENTCOM also revealed in a post on X that coalition forces had redirected twelve commercial vessels attempting to breach the perimeter. This was described as part of an ongoing effort to restrict unauthorised maritime transport bound for Iranian ports.





The talks between Iran and Oman therefore represent a fragile but potentially significant opening in the crisis. The pause in US military action has created a narrow diplomatic window, though tensions remain high with accusations of violations and continued enforcement of the blockade.





The outcome of these negotiations could determine whether the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies, can be reopened under a mutually agreed framework.





ANI







