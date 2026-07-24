



Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni attended the BRICS Ministers of Interior Meeting in New Delhi on Friday. The gathering brought together interior and home ministers from BRICS member states to discuss strengthening cooperation in security, counter-terrorism, combating organised crime, cybersecurity, and other shared challenges.





The Embassy of Iran in India confirmed Momeni’s participation in a post on X. It stated that the meeting was convened to enhance coordination on common threats and to promote multilateral collaboration among the member countries.





Momeni had arrived in the capital on Thursday to take part in the BRICS Ministers of Internal Affairs Meeting. He was welcomed by the Director General of the Ministry of Home Affairs upon his arrival.





His schedule included addressing the ministerial meeting and holding bilateral discussions with counterparts from BRICS nations on internal security, counter-terrorism, organised crime prevention, disaster management, law enforcement, and border security.





The Iranian Embassy highlighted that the meeting’s objective was to strengthen security cooperation and improve coordination against shared threats. It also emphasised the importance of promoting multilateral collaboration among BRICS countries.





In addition to the Interior Meeting, Momeni was scheduled to participate in the BRICS Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Risk Reduction. This meeting was hosted by the National Disaster Management Authority under the Ministry of Home Affairs and chaired by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.





It brought together ministers and heads of delegations from BRICS member states to deliberate on disaster resilience, climate adaptation, sustainable development, and cooperation in disaster risk management.





The Disaster Risk Reduction meeting was held under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” Discussions focused on advancing climate-smart and disaster-resilient infrastructure systems, partnerships, innovation, and financing for resilient development.





BRICS cooperation on disaster risk reduction has evolved significantly. It began with the Udaipur Declaration of 2016, which established a Joint Task Force on Disaster Management. This was followed by the Kazan Declaration of 2024, which institutionalised the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Group and adopted the BRICS DRR Work Plan for 2025–2028.





During the ministerial meeting, participating countries were expected to adopt the BRICS Joint Statement on Disaster Risk Reduction. This reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening disaster resilience, enhancing institutional cooperation, and implementing the DRR Work Plan.





India’s BRICS Chairship has placed emphasis on inclusive governance, science-based policymaking, institutional capacity-building, and international cooperation to bolster global disaster resilience. This approach reflects India’s broader vision of people-centric and sustainable development within the BRICS framework.





BRICS today brings together eleven major emerging markets and developing countries: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.





The grouping serves as a platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues of global and regional significance, including political and economic governance.





Momeni’s participation in both the Interior Meeting and the Disaster Risk Reduction discussions underscores Iran’s active engagement in BRICS. It highlights Tehran’s interest in contributing to collective security, disaster resilience, and multilateral cooperation within the expanded bloc.





ANI







