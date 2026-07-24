



Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni on Friday urged BRICS member states to condemn the United States for targeting civilian infrastructure during ongoing strikes against the Islamic Republic. He called for a clear and decisive stance against aggression, attacks on civilians, and violations of national sovereignty.





Speaking at the BRICS Ministers of Interior Meeting in New Delhi, Momeni said the world was facing challenges that transcended geographical, political, and economic boundaries. He cited climate change, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, vulnerabilities of critical infrastructure, and emerging crises as examples of threats that no country could tackle alone. He stressed that multilateral cooperation was more imperative than ever.





Momeni emphasised that BRICS, as a major platform for cooperation among emerging economies, had the potential to serve as an effective model for resilience, experience-sharing, and strengthening cooperation in crisis management and disaster risk reduction.





He noted that Iran’s geographical conditions had exposed it to earthquakes, floods, droughts, storms, and geological hazards, which had helped the country develop significant capabilities in disaster management.





He highlighted Iran’s experience in crisis management systems, relief operations, and public participation, which had enhanced its readiness to cooperate with other BRICS members. He then turned to recent hostilities in West Asia, condemning what he described as aggression against Iranian territory, violations of national integrity, and widespread destruction of infrastructure, including power plants, residential areas, schools, hospitals, and other civilian sites. He said the killing of women, children, and the elderly was a blatant disregard for international documents, including the United Nations Charter.





Momeni urged BRICS nations to oppose such actions within the framework of international law and the UN Charter. He expressed hope that BRICS members would adopt a clear and decisive position in condemning aggression, violations of sovereignty, attacks on civilians, and the destruction of vital infrastructure.





He argued that a unified voice from BRICS in support of international law and sovereignty would send an important message to the global community and contribute to peace and stability.





He also stressed the importance of strengthening urban resilience and protecting critical infrastructure. He noted that rapid urbanisation and climate-related risks had increased vulnerabilities. He explained that resilience was not limited to post-crisis reconstruction but also encompassed prevention, preparedness, smart risk management, and enhancing community capacity to maintain essential services during crises.





Momeni proposed greater cooperation among BRICS countries in disaster risk reduction. He suggested specialised training programs, exchanges of technical operational teams, and joint exercises. He argued that investing in prevention was less costly, more effective, and more humane than addressing damages after a crisis. He declared that Iran was ready to be an active, responsible, and reliable partner in strengthening BRICS cooperation.





He concluded by urging BRICS to become not only an engine of economic growth but also a global model in disaster prevention, protection of critical infrastructure, and safeguarding human lives. BRICS currently brings together eleven major emerging markets and developing countries: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. The grouping serves as a platform for consultation and cooperation on issues of global and regional significance, including political and economic governance.





ANI







