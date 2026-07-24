



India’s private space industry is expanding rapidly, and the recent resignations of ISRO scientists are not a loss to the nation but a redistribution of talent that strengthens the overall ecosystem.





The departures are fuelling start-ups like Skyroot and Agnikul, which are attracting global capital and building capabilities that complement ISRO’s legacy.





Reports confirm that around 120 scientists have resigned or taken voluntary retirement from ISRO in recent months, sparking concern about a “brain drain.” The Department of Space has responded by tightening scrutiny of resignations, especially for those working on critical programs such as Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan-4, and India’s planned space station. While this reaction is understandable, the assumption that every departure weakens India is misplaced.





For decades, ISRO was the sole institution where engineers could work on launch vehicles, propulsion systems, and spacecraft.





This monopoly allowed India to achieve remarkable feats under tight budgets, but it also concentrated expertise within one organisation. Recognising the limitations, the government liberalised the sector in 2020, creating IN-SPACe to facilitate private participation, opening ISRO facilities to non-government entities, and later adopting the Indian Space Policy 2023 to give private firms a larger role. Foreign investment rules were also eased to attract capital. These reforms were not aimed at preserving ISRO’s monopoly but at building a space industry.





The resignations are a predictable outcome of this transition. A private industry cannot grow without experienced engineers, and start-ups cannot wait decades for new talent to accumulate flight experience. In India’s case, the expertise comes from ISRO.





This is how industries develop globally. For example, Skyroot Aerospace, founded by two former ISRO scientists in 2018, has now achieved a historic milestone: its Vikram-1 rocket became the first privately-built Indian rocket to reach orbit in July 2026.





The company has raised $160 million from investors including Singapore’s GIC and BlackRock-managed funds, reaching a $1.1 billion valuation and becoming India’s first space unicorn. Far from being a loss, this is a gain for India’s technological capacity.





Other firms such as Agnikul Cosmos and Pixxel are also attracting talent and investment. Export controls and national security restrictions mean aerospace expertise is not easily transferable abroad, so most ISRO scientists leaving are joining Indian organisations working on Indian technology.





This is not a brain drain but the creation of a labour market for aerospace talent. Engineers are not leaving India; they are diversifying India’s space ecosystem.





The government’s concern about delays to flagship missions such as Gaganyaan is valid, as knowledge transfer and continuity are affected. However, ISRO retains deep bench strength and continues recruitment.





Moreover, the rise of private firms ensures that India’s ambitions are not solely dependent on one institution. The BlueBird Block-2 satellite launch in July 2026 and ISRO’s ongoing projects demonstrate that the agency remains robust even as talent flows outward.





The broader picture is clear: India is moving from a space agency model to a space industry model. The resignations are part of this transformation.





Global capital is chasing Indian aerospace talent, not driving it away. The simultaneous rise of ISRO and private firms marks the beginning of India’s emergence as one of the world’s leading space powers.





Agencies







