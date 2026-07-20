



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a significant meeting with Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi in New Delhi on Sunday. The dialogue was aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including artificial intelligence, digital technology, water infrastructure, healthcare, and higher education.





EAM Jaishankar described the engagement as productive, highlighting India’s determination to expand developmental alliances with Zanzibar and the United Republic of Tanzania. He noted that discussions covered higher education, capacity building, water supply, health, AI, and digital innovation, reflecting the breadth of shared priorities.





The External Affairs Minister underscored the importance of educational collaboration, pointing to the IIT-Madras Zanzibar campus as a landmark example of India’s commitment to Africa’s development. Established in October 2023, the campus has become a symbol of India’s outreach in education and technology, marking the first international outpost of any IIT.





The meeting was part of President Mwinyi’s ongoing official visit to India, which began with engagements in Chennai. On Friday, he attended the 63rd Convocation Ceremony of IIT-Madras as Chief Guest, where he strongly advocated for enhanced academic exchange programs. He emphasised the role of the IIT-Madras Zanzibar facility as the anchor of Indo-Tanzanian educational cooperation.





On Saturday evening, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed President Mwinyi upon his arrival in New Delhi. Jaiswal highlighted that the visit builds on longstanding people-to-people ties and shared priorities between India and Tanzania as partners in the Global South. He stressed that the visit reflects the growing momentum in the India-Tanzania Strategic Partnership.





The ongoing visit is expected to catalyse future-ready agreements in healthcare infrastructure, industrial capacity building, and digital public architecture.





The IIT-Madras Zanzibar campus is being positioned as a blueprint for India’s geopolitical and educational outreach across the Global South, symbolising a new phase in India’s engagement with Africa.





The high-level discussions between Jaishankar and Mwinyi align with India’s broader strategy of leveraging technology transfers, institutional growth, and shared capacity-building projects to deepen ties with Tanzania. The meeting reinforced the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing developmental challenges and advancing mutual interests.





ANI







