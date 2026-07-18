



Kalavinka Technologies, founded by IIT-Kharagpur engineers, is developing the Nyx MK‑I loitering munition — a fully autonomous, fire‑and‑forget system designed to operate in GPS‑denied environments, offering India a low‑cost, scalable tactical drone solution.





Kalavinka Technologies is a young defence and space manufacturing company based in Kharagpur. Established in 2026, it is positioning itself as a critical player in India’s indigenous unmanned weapons sector. The firm is focused on building autonomous drone capability for the Indian Armed Forces, with its flagship project being the Nyx MK‑I loitering munition.





The Nyx MK‑I is described as a fire‑and‑forget loitering munition. This means once launched, it autonomously navigates, identifies, and engages its target without requiring continuous operator input. The system is engineered to function in GPS‑denied environments, making it resistant to electronic warfare and jamming — a major challenge in modern battlefields.





The munition has a cruise speed of 120 km/h, a range of 12–15 km, and carries a 1 kg payload. While modest compared to larger long‑range loitering munitions, its compact size and affordability make it suitable for Tier‑3 tactical ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) and battlefield strike roles. Kalavinka emphasises that Nyx MK‑I is priced to enable large‑scale deployment, a critical factor for saturation attacks and distributed operations.





The company highlights three core problems it aims to solve. First, existing battlefield drones are often too expensive to deploy in large numbers. Second, many are over‑reliant on GPS, making them vulnerable to jamming. Third, they are too dependent on human operators, slowing down deployment in fast‑moving combat. Nyx MK‑I addresses all three by being low‑cost, GPS‑independent, and fully autonomous.





Kalavinka is aligned with India’s push for indigenous defence procurement. It is positioning Nyx MK‑I for direct supply to the Indian Armed Forces under the LCCA framework, which represents a ₹3,500 crore opportunity in tactical ISR and loitering munitions. The firm stresses that its design and production are entirely in‑house, from CAD modelling and aerodynamic simulation to embedded architecture.





The system is intended for quick deployment in contested environments, where speed and autonomy are vital. Its small payload makes it suitable for precision strikes against soft targets, forward positions, and tactical assets, rather than heavily fortified infrastructure.





However, its affordability and scalability mean it could be deployed in swarms, overwhelming enemy defences.





Kalavinka’s philosophy is rooted in the belief that India’s next war will be won in the first 72 hours, and that autonomous systems will play a decisive role. By focusing on indigenous development, the company aims to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and deliver systems tailored to Indian operational requirements.





The Nyx MK‑I represents a new generation of tactical loitering munitions for India. While larger projects such as IG Defence’s Project KAL target long‑range deep‑strike missions, Kalavinka’s Nyx MK‑I is designed for short‑range, high‑tempo battlefield engagements, filling a different niche in India’s evolving unmanned arsenal.





Agencies







