



India’s BrahMos missile exports are reshaping the South China Sea security environment by creating a distributed anti-access network across Southeast Asia.





With the Philippines already deploying, Vietnam signing a major deal, and Indonesia joining through a $600 million package, China now faces a layered deterrence arc that complicates its naval operations and strategic planning.





India’s BrahMos missile exports have become a central pillar of its Indo-Pacific strategy. The Philippines was the first to acquire the system, signing a $375 million deal in 2022. Deliveries began in 2024, with batteries deployed across Luzon and the Luzon Strait, critical choke points for monitoring Chinese naval movements. Manila has since been offered extended-range variants, enhancing its ability to deter hostile fleets across wider maritime corridors.





Vietnam followed in May 2026, signing a deal worth approximately $700 million. This acquisition adds a powerful node to its layered coastal defence network, which already includes Russian Bastion-P systems, Kilo-class submarines, and Su-30 fighter jets. Integrating BrahMos strengthens Hanoi’s deterrence posture and raises the costs of coercion against its territorial claims in the South China Sea.





Indonesia became the third operator in July 2026, signing a defence package exceeding $600 million. This included BrahMos missiles, ASTRA MK-1 air-to-air missiles, and joint development of Sabang Port overlooking the Strait of Malacca.





The port’s location, near India’s Great Nicobar transhipment hub, underscores the strategic depth of the agreement. Indonesia’s entry completes a triangle of BrahMos operators, forming a missile arc across the South China Sea.





Together, these deals amount to over $1.7 billion in missile sales. They represent more than isolated procurements; they establish a layered maritime denial corridor stretching across critical sea lanes linking the Western Pacific to the Indian Ocean. This distributed network forces adversaries to allocate greater resources to surveillance, missile defence, and force protection measures.





The BrahMos missile itself is a formidable weapon. Jointly developed by India’s DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia, it travels at Mach 2.8–3, nearly three times the speed of sound. Its extended-range variants exceed 400 kilometres, and its versatility allows launches from land, sea, air, and submarine platforms.





Its sea-skimming flight profile, high terminal energy, and resistance to electronic jamming make it extremely difficult to intercept. Defence analysts compare it to China’s YJ-12, but note BrahMos is among the fastest operational cruise missiles available globally.





For Southeast Asian states with limited naval forces, BrahMos offers a cost-effective deterrence strategy. Rather than building massive fleets, they can deploy concealed coastal batteries along islands and chokepoints. This Anti-Access/Area Denial (A2/AD) doctrine allows smaller states to impose operational risks on larger navies, compelling them to operate more cautiously in contested waters.





India’s export diplomacy is closely tied to its Act East policy. By supplying BrahMos, New Delhi strengthens regional partnerships without deploying its own forces. These agreements also include training, maintenance, logistics, and operational support, creating enduring military relationships. The missile’s success has boosted BrahMos Aerospace’s revenues, with FY26 figures crossing ₹5,200 crore, underscoring India’s rise as a global defence supplier.





China’s naval dominance is now challenged by dispersed missile networks rather than rival fleets. Beijing must reconsider its deployments, as aggressive maritime actions risk heavy operational costs. The timing of India’s deals has coincided with Chinese demonstrations of power, such as submarine-launched ballistic missile tests, highlighting the escalating strategic competition.





After decades India is taking exacting revenge on the missile, submarines, air defence systems and other key weapons proliferation to Pakistan by China. By arming China’s neighbours with BrahMos, India has effectively mirrored Beijing’s strategy of empowering Pakistan, but with far greater strategic consequences across the Indo‑Pacific.





The encirclement of the South China Sea with BrahMos batteries represents a turning point in regional security. It signals a decisive shift toward cost-effective deterrence strategies and consolidates India’s role as a trusted defence partner shaping the Indo-Pacific’s security architecture.





Agencies







