



The Kathua Railway Station has been officially renamed Martyr Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary Kathua Railway Station, in honour of one of Jammu & Kashmir’s most valiant sons.





The renaming was formalised through Government Order No. 129-JK(GAD) of 2026 dated 29 January 2026, recognising the supreme sacrifice of Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary, who laid down his life fighting ULFA militants in Assam just a day after being decorated with the Sena Medal.





Captain Choudhary, Kirti Chakra (Posthumous), Sena Medal, of 7/11 Gorkha Rifles, remains a symbol of courage, duty, and selfless service. His story continues to inspire generations of defence aspirants across India.





Born on 22 June 1980 in Govindsar village near Kathua, Sunil grew up in a distinguished military family. His father, Lieutenant Colonel P.L. Choudhary, served in the Indian Army, while his mother, Smt. Satya Choudhary, managed the household through frequent postings.





Known affectionately as “Soni,” he absorbed discipline and honour from an early age. His younger brother Ankur later joined the National Defence Academy and became a Wing Commander in the Indian Air Force, making the Choudhary family a shining example of multi-generational military service.





Sunil studied at Kendriya Vidyalayas across India and graduated from Garware College of Commerce in Pune. He was pursuing an MBA in Marketing at Savitribai Phule Pune University when destiny intervened.





Inspired by the statue of Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey, Param Vir Chakra, at the NDA campus, Sunil abandoned his MBA, cleared the Combined Defence Services examination, and joined the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun on 1 July 2003.





Commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles on 10 December 2004, he specifically requested this regiment, honouring his inspiration Capt Pandey. His first posting was with 7/11 Gorkha Rifles at Fort William, Kolkata, in February 2005.





By May 2006, he was deployed to Tinsukia district in Assam for counter-insurgency operations against ULFA. His leadership eliminated two top ULFA commanders, placing him on the militants’ hit list. He survived two assassination attempts.





On 26 January 2008, Captain Choudhary was awarded the Sena Medal (Gallantry) for his performance in an earlier operation at Naopather village. The next day, while scheduled to attend a celebratory lunch, he received intelligence about ULFA militants hiding in Rangagarh village.





Choosing duty over celebration, he led his team into battle. Despite being shot in the chest, he fought on, killing two militants and ensuring the complete neutralisation of the threat without civilian or troop casualties. He succumbed to his injuries at just 27 years of age. For this act of extraordinary bravery, he was posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra.





The renaming of Kathua Railway Station fulfils a long-standing demand of the people of Kathua and his family. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for their support.





His father, Lt Col (Retd) P.L. Choudhary, said naming public places after martyrs motivates youth to serve the nation. His mother, Smt. Satya Choudhary, expressed pride that her son’s name would remain immortal.





Captain Choudhary served the nation for just over three years, leaving an indelible mark through his gallantry and sacrifice. From a commerce graduate in Pune to a Kirti Chakra awardee who chose duty even after receiving a gallantry medal, his life embodies the highest traditions of the Indian Army.





Today, every passenger at Kathua Railway Station is reminded of the young officer from Govindsar who lived and died for the nation.





Agencies







