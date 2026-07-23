



Forty-six cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) surrendered in Manipur on 21 July 2026, handing over 28 sophisticated weapons and explosives in a landmark event that marks the largest-ever surrender by this faction.





The move is seen as a major breakthrough in weakening insurgent networks and advancing peace and rehabilitation in the state.





The surrender took place at the Mantripukhri Garrison, Headquarters of Assam Rifles (South), in Imphal East district, in the presence of Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh. The cadres, including faction chairman L. Ranjit, laid down arms voluntarily, marking a decisive step towards mainstream civilian life.





Security officials confirmed that the surrendered cache included AK-series rifles, AK-56 rifles, INSAS Ex-Calibur rifle, Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), .303 rifles, pistols, double-barrel and single-barrel rifles, carbine machine guns, and a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) launcher, along with IEDs, grenades, detonators, communication devices, and over 300 rounds of ammunition.





This unprecedented surrender contrasts with earlier incremental submissions of five to twelve cadres, representing a severe operational degradation of the PWG faction.





The Defence Ministry highlighted that none of these cadres had previously joined peace agreements, making this mass transition highly significant. Historically, the KCP was founded in 1980 by communist ideologues Y. Ibohanbi and Ibopishak, but ideological decay fractured the group into splinter factions. The PWG faction became notorious for extortion and disruptive activities across Imphal East, Imphal West, and Kakching districts. Some cadres had even operated from Myanmar before returning to surrender.





Chief Minister Singh described the event as a “homecoming ceremony” and emphasised that gun culture can never bring peace. He recalled that Manipur had enjoyed harmony before the ethnic violence of 3 May 2023, which triggered widespread unrest and looting of government armouries.





Since February 2026, security forces have recovered more than 1,200 firearms, including 600 looted weapons, contributing to the recovery of over 8,000 arms in total. He praised citizens who voluntarily surrendered weapons and assured full support under the Revised Scheme for Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation of Militants in the North Eastern States, 2018.





Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam announced that each surrendered cadre will receive ₹4 lakh as a fixed deposit for three years and a monthly stipend of ₹6,000, alongside vocational training and rehabilitation programs. He appealed to other insurgents to abandon violence and join the peace process.





Director General of Police Mukesh Singh noted that the ceremony reflects growing confidence among misguided youths in the peace process, expressing hope that Manipur’s example could serve as a model for other insurgency-affected states.





Lt. Gen Girish Kalia, GOC 3 Corps, added that no society can progress under the shadow of conflict, stressing that rehabilitation initiatives will strengthen peace and development.





Faction chairman L. Ranjit acknowledged years of hardship and disillusionment with armed struggle, stating that cadres had chosen peace for the welfare of society. He urged the government to support them with vocational training and self-employment opportunities.





This surrender, facilitated by coordinated outreach from the Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, Army, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, represents a turning point in Manipur’s insurgency landscape. It clears the path for long-stalled infrastructure development and reconciliation among communities, reinforcing the state’s commitment to lasting peace.





Agencies







