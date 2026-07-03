



Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei will not attend the funeral ceremonies of his father, former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, due to security concerns. The decision was conveyed by Ayatollah Hakim Elahi, Mojtaba’s representative in India, who cited Israeli threats and surveillance risks that made public attendance unsafe.





This announcement follows heightened tensions after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz declared that Mojtaba Khamenei was “marked for death.” Katz also described Iranians as “good merchants” seeking concessions in negotiations, while reiterating Israel’s firm stance against Iran’s nuclear ambitions.





He stated that Israel would not permit Iran to develop nuclear weapons, adding that if an agreement prevented such development, it would be preferable.





Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi responded sharply to Katz’s remarks, urging President Donald Trump to “muzzle its pets” in Israel. He reminded Washington of its obligations under the 14‑point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed to end hostilities in West Asia. Araghchi warned that any threat against Iran’s leadership would provoke an immediate and powerful response. He shared Katz’s comments publicly, emphasising that the Islamabad MoU required the United States to restrain Israel.





The Islamabad MoU has become a central framework for ongoing negotiations. On 1 July, Qatar and Pakistan hosted separate meetings with US and Iranian negotiators in Doha. Reports indicated “positive progress” on several issues, with Majed Al Ansari, adviser to Qatar’s prime minister, confirming that discussions would continue after the funeral ceremonies. The next round of talks is expected to be scheduled promptly once the mourning period concludes.





Ali Khamenei’s funeral rites are set to take place between 4 and 9 July across Iran and Iraq. The former Supreme Leader was killed on 28 February in an airstrike during the opening day of the US‑Israel war with Iran. His death marked the end of a thirty‑six‑year tenure as the Islamic Republic’s highest authority.





The absence of Mojtaba Khamenei from his father’s funeral underscores the gravity of current security threats and the volatile regional environment. It also highlights the delicate balance between mourning ceremonies and the broader geopolitical negotiations that continue to shape West Asia.





Agencies







