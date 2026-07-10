



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark visit to Australia has continued to dominate headlines across the country, with major newspapers giving extensive coverage to his engagements with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.





The Australian newspaper led the charge, dedicating its front page to the visit under the headline, “Modi comes bearing gifts on trade, defence.” A columnist in the same publication hailed him as “Mr India,” reflecting the scale of attention his presence commanded.





The Age also placed the visit prominently on its front page, running the bold headline, “Albanese’s Modi Operandi.” This widespread editorial spotlight underscored the unprecedented media momentum generated by the bilateral talks, which were framed as a major diplomatic and media event in Australia.





Beyond the headlines, the visit delivered substantial strategic outcomes. India and Australia announced deeper cooperation in uranium exports, renewable energy, critical minerals, and green hydrogen.





A landmark agreement was reached to allow Australian uranium exports to India for peaceful nuclear energy use. This deal is expected to support India’s ambitious plans to expand its nuclear energy capacity, while simultaneously opening a new market for Australia’s resources sector.





Prime Minister Albanese emphasised the closeness of the partnership, declaring, “Australia and India are close partners and even closer friends.” Prime Minister Modi described the collaboration as offering “historic opportunities,” encouraging Australian businesses to invest in India’s infrastructure, including roads, ports, and rail projects. His remarks highlighted the economic vision underpinning the strategic partnership.





The corporate sector responded swiftly to the diplomatic warmth. Australia’s largest pension fund, AustralianSuper, announced an additional investment of 500 million Australian Dollars into India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. This financial commitment illustrated the growing confidence in India’s economic trajectory and the alignment of interests between the two democracies.





The cultural and emotional dimension of the partnership was equally visible. Prime Minister Albanese described Modi as a “living bridge” between Australia and India, crediting his leadership with reshaping economic ties. Modi’s outreach to the Indian diaspora in Melbourne reinforced this sentiment.





Thousands of expatriates welcomed him with chants of “Modi, Modi” at a packed gathering, showcasing the depth of people-to-people connections. Modi reflected on the journey of bilateral relations, noting that his third visit to Australia as Prime Minister symbolised the growing strength of ties between the two nations.





The visit concluded with Modi departing for New Zealand, marking the next leg of his diplomatic tour before returning to India. From an Indian perspective, the engagements in Melbourne have cemented a new phase in the strategic partnership, combining energy security, infrastructure investment, and diaspora outreach with a strong geopolitical vision for the Indo-Pacific.





ANI







