



Raphe mPhibr, based in Noida, has emerged as one of India’s most advanced drone manufacturers, with the capacity to produce around 400 drones per month.





This scale of production positions the company as a strategic pillar in India’s defence modernisation drive under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Raphe mPhibr was founded in 2017 by brothers Vivek and Vikash Mishra, both of whom studied in the United States before returning to India to establish the enterprise.





Vivek Mishra, an electronics and robotics specialist, serves as CEO, while Vikash Mishra, an aerospace engineer, contributes his mechanical and aeronautical expertise. Their complementary skills have enabled the company to grow rapidly and secure significant funding, including a $100 million Series B round in 2025.





The company has built a vertically integrated aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem. It designs and fabricates its own carbon fibre composites, propulsion systems, avionics, and even internal combustion engines specifically engineered for long-endurance drones.





This end-to-end control allows Raphe mPhibr to maintain high standards of quality and reliability while reducing dependence on foreign imports.





Raphe mPhibr’s facility in Noida employs over 600 scientists and engineers and is expected to generate more than 5,000 jobs in Uttar Pradesh. The plant includes specialised sections for research and development, electronics integration, composite fabrication, and flight testing.





It also houses India’s largest aero engine test bed, additive manufacturing centres, and polymer composite labs. These capabilities ensure that each drone undergoes rigorous testing before deployment, meeting the stringent requirements of defence operations.





The company has collaborated with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to develop advanced UAVs, some of which were deployed in Operation Sindoor. Its portfolio includes logistics drones capable of operating at high altitudes, swarm drones such as the mR10, and payload drones designed for surveillance and combat roles. Raphe mPhibr claims its swarm UAV mR10 is the world’s first operational drone swarm, capable of coordinating up to 100 units simultaneously.





Raphe mPhibr’s drones can carry payloads ranging from 2 kg to 200 kg, cover distances up to 200 km, and operate in swarms of up to 100 drones. In the past year alone, the company has sold more than 300 drones, and to date, it has manufactured over 1,870 UAVs that have collectively flown more than 1,58,000 kilometres.





The company produces all of its batteries, flight controllers, and structural components domestically, though it currently imports radars and high-end cameras, with plans to manufacture them in-house within 18 months.





The rise of Raphem Phibr is symbolic of India’s push towards self-reliance in defence technology. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the company’s Noida facility, describing it as part of India’s “new technological revolution.”





Singh praised the company’s achievements, noting that Indian drones developed by Raphe mPhibr are designed to evade detection by foreign radar systems. He emphasised that drones are now a crucial part of modern warfare, citing the Russia-Ukraine conflict as an example.





By combining indigenous innovation with large-scale production, Raphe mPhibr has positioned itself as a strategic asset in India’s defence modernisation. Its ability to produce 400 drones monthly not only strengthens India’s military capabilities but also enhances its role in the global UAV market.





Agencies







