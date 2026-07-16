



National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Thursday emphasised the urgent need for closer regional cooperation among BIMSTEC member states to address evolving security challenges.





He noted that the current global landscape, marked by conflicts, geopolitical uncertainties and technological disruptions, requires the grouping to work together and take decisive actions for mutual benefit.





In his address at the fifth BIMSTEC National Security Advisers’ Meeting, Doval said the world is witnessing conflicts and geopolitical uncertainties while facing multi-domain security threats amplified by rapid technological advancements. He pointed out that disruptions in global supply chains have resulted in economic hardship for all BIMSTEC countries.





He stressed that in this setting, collaboration and decisive actions are essential to find solutions to the vexed problems confronting the region. He urged member states to use mutual discussions and deliberations to arrive at practical outcomes.





Highlighting the significance of BIMSTEC, Doval said the grouping unites two of the world’s most dynamic regions and represents a population of 1.7 billion people, which is around 22 per cent of the global population, with a combined GDP of nearly USD 5 trillion. He underlined that the Bay of Bengal connects the member states not only geographically but also through deep civilizational and cultural legacies that have evolved over centuries.





The NSA noted that BIMSTEC has built strong cooperation across multiple security sectors and has made significant progress in countering common threats. He said the grouping has advanced cooperation in fighting terrorism, combating transnational organised crime, addressing cyber threats, meeting maritime challenges, and is poised to tackle new and emerging threats together.





He reiterated that BIMSTEC’s long-standing goals of regional security, connectivity, capacity building and economic security should continue to guide collective efforts. He described BIMSTEC as central to India’s regional vision, representing the country’s Neighbourhood First policy, its Act East Policy, and the MAHASAGAR vision, which stands for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.





As BIMSTEC prepares to mark its 30th anniversary next year, Doval called on member countries to deepen cooperation and strengthen institutional capacities to ensure regional security and resilience. He urged members to expand collaborative potential and infuse new energy and resources towards ensuring regional security, while building institutional capacity across priority sectors.





Expressing confidence in the grouping’s future, Doval said the shared vision, common aspirations and mutual trust among member states would continue to deliver tangible outcomes for the region. He emphasised that BIMSTEC’s collective efforts will ensure prosperity and resilience for all its people.





The fifth BIMSTEC National Security Advisers’ Meeting is being hosted by India in New Delhi. BIMSTEC was established on 6 June 1997 with the signing of the Bangkok Declaration.





Initially known as BIST-EC, the organisation was renamed BIMSTEC following the admission of Myanmar in December 1997, and further expanded with Bhutan and Nepal joining in February 2004. Today, BIMSTEC comprises seven member states and serves as a vital regional organisation linking South Asia and Southeast Asia.





ANI







