Zen Technologies has developed an indigenous Crew Gunnery Simulator for the armed forces





The Indian Army has issued a Request for Information (RFI) for the procurement of 50 Crew Gunnery Simulators (CGS) for T-90 tanks and 50 CGS for T-72 tanks, marking a significant step in modernising armoured warfare training through advanced simulation and artificial intelligence integration.





These simulators are designed to replicate real battlefield conditions, reduce training costs, and enhance safety while preparing crews for operations against adversaries such as China and Pakistan.





The Ministry of Defence has outlined detailed requirements for the simulators. Each system must faithfully replicate the gunner’s station of the T-90 and T-72 tanks, including the 125 mm main gun, co-axial machine gun, anti-tank guided missile systems, and smoke grenade launchers.





The simulators must allow trainees to practise the full firing sequence—spotting, identifying, tracking, ranging, aiming, and firing—within a realistic turret environment. Authenticity is critical, with features such as autoloader conveyor action, recoil effects, interior lighting, and battlefield sounds being mandatory inclusions.





The simulators must incorporate modular construction and be containerised for easy transport by road and rail, fitting within the dimensions of an Ashok Leyland Stallion lorry. They must also include motion simulation, sound replication, and real-time terrain modelling to provide near-real firing experiences.





Built-in test equipment and self-diagnostic systems are required to ensure reliability, while indigenous batteries with residual life indicators and generators for all-terrain operations are specified to guarantee sustainability.





Artificial intelligence is central to the training design. The simulators must feature adaptive AI that increases the difficulty of enemy engagements progressively or allows manual calibration by instructors.





The AI should also automatically assess trainee performance, identify errors, and provide corrective feedback without requiring constant instructor intervention. This ensures that recruits and experienced gunners alike can undergo rigorous training cycles tailored to operational realities.





The systems are intended to impart both basic gunnery skills to recruits and advanced skills to experienced crews attending gunnery courses. They must also support multiplayer combat missions set in terrain modelled on India’s western and northern borders, including the Line of Control with Pakistan and the Line of Actual Control with China. This ensures that training scenarios remain relevant to India’s strategic environment.





The procurement of these simulators reflects India’s broader defence modernisation program, which balances immediate operational readiness with long-term technological advancement. By reducing dependence on live-fire exercises, the Army aims to cut costs, improve safety, and conduct training across diverse operational environments.





The initiative also underscores India’s push towards indigenous innovation, with emphasis on local manufacturing of components such as batteries and integration of AI-driven systems.





This RFI is part of a larger effort to modernise India’s armoured corps, complementing ongoing upgrades under initiatives like Project Rhino for T-72 tanks and the induction of advanced T-90 Bhishma tanks. The simulators will play a crucial role in preparing crews for the eventual induction of the Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV), ensuring seamless transition to next-generation platforms.





Agencies







