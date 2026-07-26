



Pakistan has formally shifted operational control of its nuclear arsenal to the newly created National Strategic Command (NSC), consolidating authority under Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, News18 reported





This marks the country’s most sweeping military reorganisation in decades, side-lining civilian oversight and mirroring China’s PLA Rocket Force model.





Pakistan has initiated a structural overhaul of its defence framework through legislative amendments that established the National Strategic Command. The NSC now assumes operational oversight of strategic assets and the nuclear arsenal, centralising authority under a unified military hierarchy.





This effectively bypasses the traditional civilian-led National Command Authority, reducing prime ministerial oversight to an informational role rather than operational control.





The reorganisation is spearheaded by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, who holds dual roles as Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff. Under this new framework, Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza, formerly Chief of the General Staff, has been elevated to four-star General and appointed as the inaugural Commander of the National Strategic Command. His appointment followed the abolition of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee under the 27th Amendment, consolidating power further under Munir’s leadership.





The operational blueprint of the NSC closely mirrors the force structure of China’s People’s Liberation Army, particularly the PLA Rocket Force. Supported by the Strategic Plans Division, the NSC consolidates management of nuclear stockpiles, delivery systems, and missile development under a single centralised command.





This restructuring aims to establish a joint operational command spanning the Army, Navy, Air Force, Rocket Force, and Strategic Command, enhancing deterrence along Pakistan’s eastern border while deepening defence-industrial and technological integration with Beijing.





The internal impact of this consolidation has been significant. Promotion boards across senior officer cadres have remained frozen for over fifteen months amid systemic restructuring. Routine Formation Commanders’ Conferences have been suspended since 2024, reflecting the centralisation of decision-making within the senior leadership. Operational control has been streamlined under the Office of the Chief of Defence Forces, diminishing the traditional autonomy of senior regional Corps Commanders.





Lieutenant General Raza’s elevation surprised many observers, as several senior generals were overlooked. His loyalty to Munir during turbulent times appears to have been decisive. Raza, an armoured corps officer from the historic 6 Lancers regiment, has commanded formations such as the 37 Infantry Division and held senior roles in weapons and equipment management. His appointment strengthens Munir’s influence over Pakistan’s evolving nuclear command architecture.





The constitutional amendments underpinning this overhaul have insulated appointments to the NSC from judicial review, ensuring that decisions made by the Chief of Defence Forces cannot be challenged in court. This legal framework has entrenched Munir’s authority, making him Pakistan’s most powerful military leader in decades, with direct control over nuclear assets and strategic forces.





The restructuring represents a decisive shift in Pakistan’s civil-military balance, with nuclear command now firmly under military control. It signals a long-term strategic alignment with China’s military doctrines and operational models, while raising concerns about the erosion of civilian oversight in one of the world’s most sensitive security domains.





Agencies







