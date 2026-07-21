



The Philippines has described the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system as providing it with “credible deterrence” in the South China Sea, according to Ambassador Josel F Ignacio.





He emphasised that the acquisition of the missile system has been a milestone in India-Philippines defence cooperation, strengthening Manila’s ability to counter China’s growing presence in the contested maritime region.





Ignacio noted that the BrahMos deal marked a high point in bilateral defence ties, building upon earlier agreements signed more than a decade ago. He explained that while defence cooperation had existed for years, the acquisition of BrahMos represented a blossoming of equipment collaboration in recent times.





The envoy highlighted that India’s expanding indigenous defence industry, with its growing capabilities and reliable products, has positioned New Delhi as one of Manila’s top potential providers for future acquisitions.





He stressed that India’s role among the Philippines’ defence partners has grown significantly. Philippine defence officials now routinely explore opportunities to source capabilities from India, placing New Delhi alongside Manila’s traditional partners. Ignacio explained that India is now firmly present in the minds of the Philippine military establishment when drawing up acquisition plans and shopping lists for defence needs.





On the operational impact of BrahMos, Ignacio said the system has enhanced Manila’s deterrence posture in the West Philippine Sea. He underlined that the Philippines’ goal has always been defence-oriented, aiming not only to build deterrence but credible deterrence.





The BrahMos, with its speed and range, provides that capability. He added that the system bestows on the Philippines a measure of anti-access and area denial capability, raising the costs for any potential aggressor and reconfiguring operational calculations in the event of conflict.





Ignacio clarified that the Philippines’ defence posture remains focused on maintaining peace and safeguarding national security. He reiterated that the country is peace-loving, a friend to all and enemy to none, but must nonetheless look to its own defences. The BrahMos, he said, provides Manila with the necessary capability to do so.





The Philippines became the first export customer for the BrahMos system, jointly developed by India and Russia. In January 2022, Manila signed a $375 million deal with India for three batteries of the shore-based anti-ship variant. India delivered the first batch in 2024, marking a major step in bilateral defence cooperation.





The two countries have since expanded their security ties through defence equipment cooperation, military exchanges, and discussions on maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.





India’s growing defence export program has made it an increasingly important partner for Southeast Asian nations seeking cost-effective and reliable deterrence capabilities.





The BrahMos system, already deployed in the Philippines, is seen as a cornerstone of Manila’s anti-access and area denial strategy, particularly in contested maritime zones.





Its integration into the Philippines’ defence posture underscores the broader regional trend of adopting missile-based deterrence strategies to counterbalance China’s naval expansion.





ANI







