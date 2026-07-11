







Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Government House in Auckland on Saturday morning local time. The formal welcome underscored the significance of his ongoing visit to New Zealand, which marks the first official trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in four decades.





Following the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his New Zealand counterpart, Christopher Luxon. The discussions will encompass the full spectrum of the bilateral relationship, which has witnessed notable progress in recent years, particularly in trade, commerce, and defence cooperation.





The Ministry of External Affairs has emphasised that these talks are expected to consolidate gains made since the signing of the Free Trade Agreement earlier this year.





During his stay in Auckland, Prime Minister Modi will also engage with leading business and sports figures. His itinerary includes addressing a large gathering of the Indian diaspora, reflecting the strong people-to-people ties that underpin the India–New Zealand relationship. The diaspora event is anticipated to highlight cultural connections and the role of the Indian community in strengthening bilateral bonds.





On Friday, shortly after his arrival in Auckland, Prime Minister Modi described his visit as “historic.” In a post on X, he expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Luxon for the warm airport welcome and highlighted the importance of the trip, noting that it was the first Prime Ministerial visit from India to New Zealand in four decades. He also shared visuals of his reception and conveyed optimism about the forthcoming talks and community interactions.





The two leaders had previously met in New Delhi on 17 March 2025 during Prime Minister Luxon’s official visit to India. That meeting laid the groundwork for enhanced cooperation, which has since been bolstered by the Free Trade Agreement signed in April 2026. The current visit is expected to act as a catalyst, generating momentum in trade and strategic relations.





Prime Minister Modi’s arrival in New Zealand followed a highly successful visit to Australia. In Melbourne, he participated in the third Australia–India Annual Leaders’ Summit alongside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.





The summit marked a milestone in the six-year Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations. Agreements reached during the summit focused on reinforcing Indo-Pacific security, securing critical mineral supply chains, and accelerating clean energy transitions.





A key outcome of the Melbourne summit was the release of a new Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation, replacing the 2009 security pact and deepening military integration. Prime Minister Albanese described India as a “top-tier security partner,” while Prime Minister Modi highlighted the establishment of the India–Australia Defence Innovation Corridor, aimed at connecting defence start-ups and industries. Maritime security collaboration was also strengthened through a new roadmap.





Another breakthrough was the finalisation of administrative arrangements to implement the 2015 Australia–India Nuclear Cooperation Agreement. This development paves the way for the export of Australian uranium to India for peaceful, IAEA-safeguarded civil nuclear energy programmes.





Prime Minister Modi’s back-to-back visits to Australia and New Zealand underscore India’s growing strategic engagement in the Indo-Pacific. His Auckland engagements, including the Guard of Honour, bilateral talks, and diaspora outreach, are expected to reinforce India’s partnership with New Zealand and add fresh impetus to regional cooperation.





ANI







