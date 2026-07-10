



Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the final leg of his three‑nation tour with a historic arrival in New Zealand, where he was greeted by an exuberant Indian diaspora community in Auckland. His visit marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister in four decades, a moment that has generated immense anticipation and emotional resonance among the Indian‑origin population in the country.





Upon meeting members of the diaspora, Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude, noting that their warmth and enthusiasm were palpable. He emphasised that the bond between the community and India remains unwavering, describing their affection as deeply touching. His remarks highlighted the significance of the diaspora’s role in strengthening India’s global connections.





The atmosphere in Auckland was further elevated by the illumination of the iconic Sky Tower in the colours of the Indian national flag. This symbolic gesture underscored the friendship between India and New Zealand and was widely shared by the Ministry of External Affairs as a mark of respect and celebration. The lighting of the tower served as a powerful visual representation of the growing partnership between the two nations.





Modi described his visit as historic shortly after arriving in Auckland. He thanked New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon for personally welcoming him at the airport, a gesture that reflected the importance both leaders attach to the relationship. Modi also shared visuals of his arrival, expressing optimism about the forthcoming discussions with Luxon and his address to the community programme scheduled in Auckland.





The bilateral talks between Modi and Luxon are expected to cover the full spectrum of India–New Zealand relations. Over the past two years, ties have advanced significantly, particularly in trade, commerce, and defence. The leaders will review progress and explore new avenues for cooperation, building on the momentum generated by the Free Trade Agreement signed in April 2026. This agreement has already opened doors for enhanced economic collaboration and is seen as a catalyst for future growth.





During his stay in Auckland, Modi will also interact with prominent business and sports figures, reflecting the multifaceted nature of the partnership.





His engagement with the diaspora will be a centrepiece of the visit, underlining the strong people‑to‑people ties that form the foundation of bilateral relations.





The community gathering is expected to draw thousands, showcasing the depth of cultural and emotional connections between India and New Zealand.





The visit follows earlier high‑level exchanges, including Luxon’s official trip to India in March 2025, when both leaders held bilateral discussions in New Delhi. The continuity of dialogue and cooperation demonstrates the commitment of both governments to elevate their partnership to new heights.





For New Zealand, India represents a vast market and a strategic partner in the Indo‑Pacific, while for India, New Zealand offers opportunities in trade, investment, and collaboration across diverse sectors.





The timing of Modi’s visit, coming soon after the landmark trade pact, is significant. It is expected to accelerate the benefits of the agreement, generate momentum in bilateral relations, and reinforce the strategic importance of India–New Zealand ties. The diaspora’s enthusiastic welcome and the symbolic gestures by New Zealand authorities have set the stage for a visit that is both historic and forward‑looking.





ANI







