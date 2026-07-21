



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warmly congratulated Andy Burnham on becoming the United Kingdom’s 59th Prime Minister, emphasising India’s readiness to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advance Vision 2035.





Burnham, the former Mayor of Greater Manchester, has taken office amid political and economic instability, pledging to act as a “circuit breaker” for Britain.





Prime Minister Modi extended his greetings through a post on X, highlighting the strong democratic values shared by India and the UK. He noted that the two nations already enjoy extensive cooperation in trade, investment, technology, defence and people-to-people exchanges.





PM Modi stressed that the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which entered into force this month, would provide fresh momentum to bilateral ties and strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors.





Modi expressed confidence in working closely with Burnham to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advance the shared Vision 2035. This framework aims to expand collaboration in areas such as clean energy, advanced technology, defence industrial cooperation, and critical minerals, while also enhancing cultural and educational exchanges.





Andy Burnham formally assumed office on Monday after Keir Starmer tendered his resignation to King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. Burnham was invited by the monarch to form a government and accepted the appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury. His rise marks him as the seventh British Prime Minister in a decade, reflecting the turbulence in UK politics since Brexit.





Burnham, aged 56, arrived at 10 Downing Street accompanied by his wife Marie-France van Heel. In his first address to the nation, he acknowledged the public’s frustration with political instability, stating that Britain must show the world it can regain stability. He promised to act as a “circuit breaker for Britain” and pledged to bring forward the biggest changes in the last 40 years.





He underscored the extraordinary turnover of leadership, noting that he is the sixth person in the last ten years to walk up Downing Street, making him the seventh Prime Minister since 2016. Burnham emphasised the need for reflection and new resolution, promising to chart out immediate measures to ease the cost-of-living crisis and later unveil a 10-year plan to reshape Britain’s governance and economy.





Burnham’s appointment is historic in another respect: he is the UK’s first Catholic Prime Minister, a milestone in British political history. His background as Mayor of Greater Manchester earned him the nickname “King of the North,” reflecting his strong regional leadership. His governing philosophy, shaped by his tenure in Manchester, is expected to influence his national approach, prioritising decentralisation, public service reform, and tackling inequality.





The new Prime Minister has pledged to end rough sleeping, cap bus fares, and explore measures to reduce energy costs.





He has appointed John Healey, former Defence Secretary, as Finance Minister, signalling a break from previous Treasury orthodoxy. Burnham’s government is expected to focus on cost-of-living relief, re-industrialisation, and restoring public trust in politics.





For India, Burnham’s leadership presents an opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties further, especially as CETA begins to reshape trade flows. Modi’s outreach underscores India’s intent to work closely with the UK in building resilient supply chains, advancing defence cooperation, and promoting innovation-led growth.





ANI







