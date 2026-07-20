



US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has underlined the indispensable role of Washington’s Quad partners in securing a free and open Indo-Pacific. His remarks came ahead of a major diplomatic engagement in Southeast Asia, where he will join US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for the second Quad Ministerial meeting of the year.





In a post on X, Ambassador Gor expressed his anticipation for the upcoming program, stating that the United States remains firmly committed to the Indo-Pacific vision and that Quad partners are essential in achieving this goal. His statement reinforced Washington’s emphasis on regional security frameworks and collective resilience.





The announcement followed confirmation from the US Department of State that Secretary Rubio is visiting Manila between 19 and 23 July to participate in a series of ASEAN summits. The department highlighted that the visit would demonstrate tangible results of the US-ASEAN partnership while deepening Washington’s comprehensive partnership with the Philippines.





The State Department stressed that the mission advances a clear priority: ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific that delivers safety, security, and prosperity for both the region and the American people. This reflects the broader strategic and commercial pillars of US foreign policy in Asia.





During the five-day program, Secretary Rubio will attend the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference, the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and the ASEAN Regional Forum Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. These engagements are expected to provide platforms for advancing multilateral cooperation and addressing pressing regional challenges.





In addition to these multilateral dialogues, the Secretary will hold bilateral talks with senior dignitaries from various Indo-Pacific nations. These meetings will take place on the margins of the main conferences, allowing for targeted discussions on security, trade, and strategic cooperation.





The timing of Rubio’s arrival coincides with a broader assembly of international foreign ministers in Manila, convened under the Philippines’ current ASEAN chairmanship. This convergence underscores the Philippines’ pivotal role in hosting high-profile diplomatic events during its tenure.





From 19 to 24 July, Manila is hosting the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the Post-Ministerial Conferences, and a commemorative event marking the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia. This milestone celebration highlights ASEAN’s enduring commitment to peace and cooperation in the region.





The week-long gathering will bring together foreign ministers from across Asia alongside key international dialogue partners. The presence of Quad representatives, ASEAN members, and other global stakeholders is expected to reinforce the Indo-Pacific’s centrality in contemporary geopolitics.





The Manila summit builds upon earlier Quad engagements, including the New Delhi ministerial and the upcoming Philippines meeting, signalling continuity in Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy. The emphasis on maritime security, freedom of navigation, and a rules-based order remains at the forefront of these discussions.





By aligning Quad priorities with ASEAN’s regional agenda, the United States seeks to strengthen multilateral frameworks and ensure that the Indo-Pacific remains resilient against emerging challenges. The convergence of Quad and ASEAN diplomacy in Manila reflects a deliberate effort to integrate strategic visions and foster collective security.





ANI







