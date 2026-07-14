



France has completed the integration of 68 mm laser‑guided rockets on Rafale fighters under the Ladac programme, giving the French Air and Space Force a rapid, low‑cost counter‑drone capability.





The system will enter service by the end of July 2026, providing a cheaper alternative to expensive air‑to‑air missiles against Shahed‑style drones.





France has successfully fitted Rafale fighters with 68 mm laser‑guided rockets, marking a significant step in counter‑drone warfare. The initiative is part of the Ladac program, designed to provide an affordable and effective means of tackling the growing threat posed by unmanned aerial systems. This development reflects the urgent need for sustainable solutions as drones proliferate in modern conflicts.





The Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) confirmed that the integration test campaign concluded on 7 July 2026. Remarkably, less than eight months passed between contract award and delivery of the first operational capability.





The program was executed in partnership with the Centre d’Expertise Aérienne Militaire (Ceam), Dassault Aviation and Thales, demonstrating France’s ability to accelerate procurement in response to operational demands.





The first batch of launcher pods, rockets and Talios laser designation pods configured with Ladac mode will begin reaching frontline units at the end of July. This will pave the way for full qualification of the system, ensuring Rafale squadrons are equipped to meet the deployment timeline set earlier this year. The capability is expected to be fielded across both Rafale and Mirage-2000D fleets.





French Air and Space Force chief General Jérôme Bellanger had called for the integration of laser‑guided rockets in October 2025, citing the need to counter long‑range one‑way attack drones such as Iran’s Shahed‑136. The DGA evaluated multiple solutions before selecting the already‑qualified 68 mm rocket, previously integrated on Tiger attack helicopters, as the most practical option.





Since February 2026, engineers have conducted extensive flight trials. These included radar detection, Talios pod tracking, laser designation, carriage of rocket pods, live firing and guidance against representative aerial targets. The trials validated the system’s ability to engage drones effectively while preserving costly missile stocks.





The cost advantage is striking. A French MICA missile costs around $2 million, while a Shahed drone is valued at approximately $50,000. Using guided rockets costing tens of thousands of euros provides a far more favourable cost exchange. This ensures that French forces can sustain prolonged operations without exhausting high‑value missile inventories.





The Ladac program also reflects lessons from recent conflicts. Western air forces have recognised that using advanced air‑to‑air missiles against cheap drones is unsustainable. The United States has already integrated 70 mm APKWS rockets on fighters such as the F‑15E, F‑16 and A‑10, which have been employed operationally in the Middle East since 2024. The UK Royal Air Force has similarly equipped its Typhoons with APKWS rockets for regional operations.





Technical details highlight the system’s versatility. The Thales Aculeus‑LG 68 mm rocket, launched from Telson JF12 pods, offers a range of 3.7–5 km with semi‑active laser guidance. Each pod can carry multiple rockets, significantly increasing magazine depth compared with single‑shot missiles. The Rafale’s RBE2 AESA radar and Talios targeting pod provide detection, tracking and laser designation, enabling precise engagements against small, slow‑moving aerial threats.





Operationally, the rockets provide layered defence by complementing existing missile systems. They allow Rafale fighters to neutralise drones without expending costly Meteor or MICA missiles, thereby preserving these assets for high‑value targets. The system also enhances firepower by enabling multiple rockets to be carried on a single weapons station.





France’s rapid integration of this capability underscores its determination to adapt to evolving threats.





The Ladac program demonstrates how accelerated procurement and innovative use of existing technology can deliver operational solutions in under a year. It also signals a broader shift in air combat doctrine, where affordability and sustainability are now as critical as precision and lethality.





Agencies







