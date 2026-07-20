



Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport has extended an offer to India to jointly produce the advanced T-90MS main battle tank, Military Watch Magazine reported





This proposal is being framed as a significant deepening of defence industrial cooperation between the two countries, building upon a quarter century of successful collaboration in T-90 production.





The initiative is presented as an opportunity to equip the Indian Army with one of the most capable modernised tanks available today. The T-90MS is the latest export variant of Russia’s T-90 family and incorporates many of the technological advancements developed for the Russian Army’s T-90M.





In May, Indian industry celebrated the completion of its 1,000th T-90S tank produced under licence agreements signed since 2001. Initially, India imported complete tanks from Russia before progressively increasing domestic assembly and manufacturing at the Heavy Vehicles Factory in Avadi.





Today, the majority of T-90S tanks are built in India using a mix of locally produced and Russian-supplied components. The new proposal would allow India to manufacture a substantially upgraded version of the T-90, featuring a more powerful 1,130 hp engine, redesigned turret, improved armour, modern fire-control system, enhanced thermal sights, a digital battlefield management system, and numerous other improvements derived from the Russian Army’s T-90M.





Russia is presenting this as a new joint production partnership rather than a simple extension of the existing licence. Rosoboronexport has indicated its readiness to provide technology transfers and enable local manufacturing of the newer variant.





While the T-90S fleet was based on technologies of the late 1990s, the T-90MS integrates upgrades developed after decades of operational experience, including lessons learned from the Russian-Ukrainian War.





By offering India the chance to domestically manufacture a next-generation version of the T-90, Russia aims to secure the export of several hundred more vehicles while ensuring Indian industry remains actively engaged in tank production.





India previously ordered 464 T-90MS tanks in 2019, though it remains unclear whether these were fully upgraded to the T-90MS standard or were T-90 MK-III variants, as some local sources have suggested. There have also been multiple unconfirmed reports of follow-up orders.





With the Defence Ministry and the Army already showing strong interest in the T-90MS, and with the government’s emphasis on increasing indigenous defence manufacturing under the “Make in India” initiative, it appears highly possible that a major licence production deal will be signed to enable local production of improved T-90 variants.





The T-90MS represents a significant leap in capability compared to earlier models. Its advanced fire-control system and thermal imaging equipment provide superior battlefield awareness, while the digital battlefield management system enhances command and control.





The redesigned turret and improved armour increase survivability against modern threats, and the more powerful engine improves mobility and performance. These features make the T-90MS one of the most formidable tanks available for export, aligning with India’s long-term goal of strengthening its armoured formations with cutting-edge technology.





This potential joint production program would not only reinforce India’s armoured capabilities but also further cement the strategic defence partnership between New Delhi and Moscow. It would ensure continued engagement of Indian industry in high-end defence manufacturing, support local employment, and contribute to the broader vision of self-reliance in defence under Aatmanirbhar Bharat.





Agencies







