



Dozens of vessels continue to navigate the Bab el-Mandeb Strait despite persistent threats from Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The New York Times analysis of shipping data shows that operators remain determined to maintain transit through this narrow chokepoint, even as the risks mount.





The report highlights that growing uncertainty over the conflict and maritime safety is forcing several ships to alter course and execute U-turns before completing their journeys. This reflects the precarious balance between commercial necessity and security concerns.





In the past week, Houthi rebels in de facto control of Yemen targeted at least three oil tankers. The latest strike occurred on Friday, underscoring the rebels’ capacity to disrupt shipping lanes.





Any sustained disruption in the Red Sea threatens to deal a fresh blow to global commerce. The Middle East conflict has already strained supply chains, and further instability could magnify the economic impact.





The war between the United States and Iran, now in its fifth month, has severely curtailed transit through the Strait of Hormuz. This corridor previously carried about one-fifth of global oil supplies, making its partial closure a significant shock to energy markets.





Saudi Arabia has responded by rerouting millions of barrels of crude oil daily via an overland pipeline connecting the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea. Much of this crude subsequently exits through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which lies adjacent to Houthi-controlled territory.





That alternative supply line now faces heightened risk after the Houthis announced plans earlier this week to target shipping linked to Saudi Arabia. This declaration has raised alarm among operators and insurers.





Initial indicators reflected immediate disruption, with nearly a dozen vessels either turning back or avoiding the strait altogether. Tracking data from maritime firm Kpler confirmed these diversions.





Nevertheless, maritime activity has not slowed uniformly. Kpler recorded 43 vessels crossing the Bab el-Mandeb on Thursday, up from 35 the previous day, even after the Houthis claimed responsibility for attacks on Saudi oil tankers.





A Saudi-linked vessel was also targeted in the Red Sea on Friday. Officials confirmed minor damage but reported zero casualties, allowing the ship to continue its transit.





The Red Sea has long been a geopolitical flashpoint. In 2024, the Houthis repeatedly attacked vessels linked to Israel, framing their operations as retaliation for the Gaza conflict.





As risks escalate, several shipping operators are considering northern transit options via the Suez Canal. However, this route is longer and more expensive. The canal cannot accommodate fully laden supertankers, forcing logistical transfers to smaller vessels or pipelines. This reduces overall market capacity and raises operational costs.





With disruptions across both the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz, analysts estimate that about a quarter of global oil supply is currently exposed to risk. This level of vulnerability is unprecedented in recent years.





The escalating uncertainty has driven benchmark crude prices upward. Brent crude is nearing USD 100 per barrel this week, its highest level in roughly two months. Rising prices reflect both physical supply risks and market anxiety.





The situation underscores the fragility of global energy flows. Operators are caught between the need to maintain commerce and the dangers posed by asymmetric warfare in maritime chokepoints.





ANI







