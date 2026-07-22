



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is preparing to raise the annual production of the TEJAS MK-1A fighter jet to 30 aircraft, The Week reported





This marks a significant increase in capacity, supported by assurances from GE Aerospace that it will deliver between 20 and 22 engines each year.





HAL Chairman and Managing Director Ravi Kota explained in an interview with Zone Victor Aerospace & Defence that the company has expanded its manufacturing infrastructure by establishing multiple production facilities dedicated to the TEJAS program.





He emphasised that boosting production was essential, noting that the Nashik production line for the TEJAS has already commenced operations.





In October, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the third production line for the TEJAS MK-1A and the second line for the HTT‑40 trainer aircraft at HAL’s Nashik facility. Ravi confirmed that HAL has already achieved an annual production capacity of 24 aircraft through these multiple lines. He added that another line has been set up with private vendors, where complete aircraft structures are being manufactured.





Ravi stated that the yearly output will soon rise to 30 aircraft. He acknowledged that engine supply issues had previously hindered deliveries, with HAL facing considerable challenges in obtaining engines from GE Aerospace. The supplier itself had encountered difficulties with certain components, which created bottlenecks.





According to Ravi, GE has now assured HAL that all these problems have been resolved. The American company has committed to supplying 20 to 22 engines this year. This will allow HAL to complete and deliver aircraft that are already assembled but awaiting engines.





HAL currently has more than 20 airframes ready. Once the engines arrive, they can be fitted, tested, and handed over to the Indian Air Force. The delays in engine deliveries had previously slowed down the supply of TEJAS fighters to the IAF, which is under pressure to replenish its shrinking fleet.





The IAF’s squadron strength has fallen to around 31, well below the sanctioned 42 squadrons. The assurance of improved engine supplies and HAL’s increased production capacity is expected to accelerate deliveries of the TEJAS MK-1A, strengthening the IAF’s operational readiness.





Ravi also acknowledged that indigenous defence programs inevitably face challenges. However, he stressed that HAL has overcome many of these obstacles and successfully delivered aircraft despite the difficulties. He described challenges as opportunities that the company has managed to turn into achievements.





The combination of HAL’s expanded production lines and GE’s renewed commitment to engine deliveries represents a turning point for the TEJAS MK-1A. It signals a stronger supply pipeline for the IAF and reinforces India’s broader push for self‑reliance in defence manufacturing.





Agencies







