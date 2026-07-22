



Tirupati Fence, based in Siliguri, has introduced the 358 Security Welded Mesh, a climb-cut resistant fencing solution designed for high-risk and sensitive installations. This advanced system is engineered to provide maximum perimeter protection against intrusion, vandalism, and sabotage.





The 358 Security Welded Mesh is recognised as one of the most effective anti-climb and anti-cut fencing systems available. Its name derives from the mesh size of 76.2 mm by 12.5 mm, which makes it extremely difficult to scale or cut using conventional tools.





The panels are manufactured with high-tensile steel wires that are welded at each intersection, ensuring rigidity and strength. The narrow apertures prevent finger or toe holds, making climbing virtually impossible.





The system is galvanised and powder-coated after stringent cleaning and treatment, ensuring durability and resistance to corrosion. Unlike hot-dip galvanising, this finish eliminates sharp edges and irregularities, providing a smooth, professional appearance.





The posts are specially designed flanged sections, galvanised and powder-coated to match the fencing, with full-length clamp bars for added security. Stainless steel lock bolts with perm cone nuts are used to fix the panels, further enhancing tamper resistance.





Tirupati Fence has positioned this product for critical infrastructure such as airports, correctional facilities, military bases, utility suppliers, and border security installations. It is also suitable for police stations and other sensitive government establishments. The mesh can be integrated with additional security features such as razor wire, electric fencing, motion sensors, and surveillance systems, creating a layered defence program.





The rigidity of the mesh ensures no sagging, maintaining a neat and professional finish over long stretches. Tested in severe environments, the panels provide consistent performance without compromising strength. They are certified to meet national and international standards, making them a trusted choice for demanding projects worldwide.





Installation is straightforward and cost-effective, reducing labour expenses and project timelines. The modular design allows scalability, making it suitable for both small-scale and major infrastructure projects.





Tirupati Fence has already supplied thousands of kilometres of perimeter fencing solutions across India, including gabion boxes, concertina coils, razor wire, and PVC-coated chain link nettings, establishing itself as a leading innovator in perimeter security.





The 358 Security Welded Mesh represents a significant advancement in India’s perimeter protection industry. By combining structural strength, anti-climb and anti-cut features, and compatibility with modern surveillance systems, it addresses the growing need for reliable boundary protection in an era of heightened security challenges.





Agencies







