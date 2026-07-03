



Tonbo Imaging has unveiled Trap1, an indigenous AI-enabled EO/IR seeker designed for next-generation missiles, glide bombs, and kamikaze drones, marking a major milestone in India’s defence technology ecosystem.





The system provides true fire-and-forget capability with advanced target recognition and tracking, strengthening India’s push for self-reliance in precision-guided munitions.





Bengaluru-based Tonbo Imaging has developed Trap1, a stabilised electro-optical and infrared seeker platform tailored for advanced missile and munition systems. The seeker is designed to deliver true fire-and-forget capability, enabling missiles to autonomously lock onto and track targets without requiring continuous operator guidance.





This represents a significant leap in India’s indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities, particularly in the domain of precision-guided weapons.





Trap1 integrates a cooled or uncooled thermal imager alongside a day imager mounted on a two-axis gimbal assembly within an optical dome. This configuration allows the seeker to maintain lock on both stationary and moving targets under diverse battlefield conditions. The system employs advanced video tracking and processing techniques, ensuring reliable engagement even in complex environments.





A defining feature of Trap1 is its artificial intelligence backbone. The seeker is trained on a vast dataset of infrared signatures covering a multitude of military targets. This enables automatic target recognition and tracking, effectively giving the seeker a “brain of its own.” The AI allows Trap1 to distinguish and home in on predefined targets with high accuracy, enhancing lethality and reducing operator workload.





The seeker can accept target imagery from multiple sources, including a command launch unit, gunner’s sight, or preloaded target image prior to launch. It also supports wireless interaction with the command launch unit, enabling manual control if required until impact. This flexibility ensures adaptability across different operational scenarios.





Trap1 has been designed with strict Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP) constraints, making it suitable for integration into a wide range of platforms. Its applications include anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), man-portable ATGMs (MPATGMs), glide bombs, and kamikaze drones. This versatility underscores its role in enhancing India’s arsenal of precision-strike capabilities.





The seeker incorporates real-time sensor fusion, GPS-denied navigation, and on-screen graphics for improved situational awareness. These features are particularly critical in modern warfare, where electronic countermeasures and GPS jamming are increasingly prevalent. By ensuring reliable navigation and targeting in contested environments, Trap1 enhances survivability and mission success rates.





Trap1’s development aligns closely with India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which emphasises self-reliance in defence production. By offering a domestically developed seeker system, Tonbo Imaging reduces dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthens India’s strategic autonomy. The system also positions India as a potential exporter of advanced seeker technologies, opening avenues for defence collaboration with friendly nations.





The introduction of Trap1 reflects Tonbo Imaging’s growing role in India’s defence modernisation. The company has already delivered advanced sights and fire control systems to the Indian Army, and Trap1 further consolidates its reputation as a leader in electro-optical innovations. Its AI-enabled seeker technology places India at the forefront of next-generation precision-guided munitions.





Agencies







