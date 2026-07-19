



Two US service members were killed and one remains missing after Iran launched missile and drone strikes on the Al Azraq base in Jordan, marking a deadly escalation in the ongoing confrontation. Kuwait bore the brunt of wider Iranian attacks, while US forces continued retaliatory strikes on Iranian infrastructure.





The US Central Command confirmed that two service members died on 17 July while defending against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. One more is missing in action, and four personnel were evacuated to hospitals in Jordan but later discharged. The identities of the deceased will be withheld until their families are notified.





Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for the strike, saying it targeted the Al Azraq base. Iranian state television reported that the attack destroyed at least two US fighter aircraft and three other aircraft. This follows an earlier attack on 9 July, when Iran fired ten ballistic missiles at the same base, eight of which were intercepted by Jordanian defences.





Responding to the deaths, President Donald Trump described the loss as “a very sad thing” and reiterated that the United States would “never” allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon. His remarks underscored Washington’s determination to maintain military pressure on Tehran.





While Jordan suffered fatalities, Kuwait endured the heaviest bombardment as the conflict entered its seventh consecutive night. Iranian missile and drone attacks disrupted operations at Kuwait International Airport, damaged a desalination plant, and struck an oil facility.





The IRGC claimed it had targeted Camp Arifjan and destroyed a radar facility at Ali Al Salem Air Base. Kuwait Petroleum Corporation confirmed one of its oil facilities was hit, causing significant damage and injuries. Kuwaiti armed forces intercepted several missiles and drones, but firefighters and oil workers were injured while responding to the strikes.





US forces continued their counter-offensive, launching airstrikes on Iranian infrastructure in Hormozgan province. These strikes killed three people and injured eight, damaging two bridges and a road tunnel. Later raids targeted surveillance sites, logistics hubs, underground weapons storage facilities, and maritime capabilities. Iran’s Health Ministry reported that 50 people have been killed and more than 500 injured in US strikes over the past three weeks.





Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned that the United States would face “unforgettable lessons” from Iran and its allies. He accused Washington of repeatedly breaching commitments under a memorandum of understanding and dismissed President Trump’s signature as “utterly worthless and devoid of credibility.” His statement reflected Tehran’s growing defiance as ceasefire efforts collapsed.





The confrontation continues to centre on control of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route through which about one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes. Iran has accused the US of seeking dominance over the waterway, while Washington has condemned Tehran’s attempts to restrict commercial shipping and target vessels bypassing Iranian checkpoints.





The situation highlights the risk of a wider escalation, with both sides intensifying strikes and regional states like Kuwait and Jordan suffering direct consequences. The collapse of the ceasefire has left the Gulf region exposed to sustained conflict, with fears mounting over the impact on global energy security and maritime trade.





Agencies







