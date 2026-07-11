



The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has voiced concern over the impact of Pakistani military strikes inside Afghanistan. The organisation highlighted that the attacks have heightened fear and psychological trauma among children, according to reports carried by Tolo News.





OCHA stressed that the protection of civilians and adherence to international humanitarian law must remain paramount. The agency underscored that indiscriminate strikes in populated areas undermine humanitarian principles and exacerbate suffering among vulnerable groups.





Media reports confirmed that 36 people, including women and children, were killed in the Pakistani strikes, while 163 others sustained injuries. The bombardments took place last week in Afghanistan’s eastern provinces, leaving widespread devastation.





On 29 June, the Taliban-led government in Kabul reported that Pakistani fighter jets had carried out cross-border attacks in Paktia, Paktika, and Kunar provinces. The deputy spokesperson, Hamdullah Fitrat, detailed the civilian toll in a statement on social media, noting that three residential houses were destroyed.





Fitrat explained that in Mandokhail Village, Chamkani District of Paktia Province, a civilian residence was bombed. An elderly man and a child were killed, while other family members were injured. When villagers gathered to conduct rescue operations, a second strike hit the same location, killing 28 people and injuring 158 others.





Another fatal strike was reported in Walust Village, Giyan District of Paktika Province. Six individuals, mostly women and children, were killed when their home was targeted. Fitrat described this as a deliberate attack on non-combatants.





In Barolo Village, Manogai District of Kunar Province, a civilian residence was destroyed. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, though the property damage was extensive. Afghan officials emphasised that the destruction of homes has displaced families and worsened humanitarian conditions.





The strikes have drawn international criticism, with humanitarian agencies warning that repeated cross-border bombardments risk destabilising the region further. Analysts note that the attacks have shattered fragile peace efforts and deepened mistrust between Islamabad and Kabul.





The United Nations’ intervention reflects growing alarm over the civilian toll and the long-term psychological impact on Afghan children.





Aid organisations have warned that trauma from repeated airstrikes could have lasting effects on mental health, education, and community resilience.





ANI







