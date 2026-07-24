



United States Central Command has confirmed that American forces carried out another round of strikes against Iranian military targets late on Thursday.





This marks the thirteenth consecutive night of operations against Tehran, underscoring the persistence of Washington’s campaign in the Gulf region.





CENTCOM stated that the strikes began at 6:45 p.m. Eastern Time and were aimed at diminishing threats posed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to commercial shipping. The command emphasised that the nightly operations are intended to hold Iran accountable and ensure the safety of vessels transiting through critical waterways.





The military also highlighted the impact of the naval blockade that was resumed nine days ago. According to CENTCOM, twelve commercial vessels have been redirected and one disabled to prevent ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas.





This blockade is part of a broader strategy to restrict Iran’s maritime activities and reduce its capacity to interfere with international shipping.





The strikes coincided with remarks from President Donald Trump, who reiterated his uncompromising stance on Iran. Hours before the operation, he posted on Truth Social that damages to ships and cargo would be paid using Iranian funds currently under American control.





He described this measure as “fair and equitable,” stressing that the financial burden would fall on Tehran rather than international shipping companies.





Trump also restated his position on Iran’s nuclear ambitions. He declared that Washington is performing “extremely well” in its confrontation with the Islamic Republic and insisted that Iran must never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons. He warned that Tehran harbours “evil intentions” and must be prevented from even considering nuclear development.





The President asserted that previous American administrations and other countries had failed to act decisively, leaving the responsibility to his government. He pledged that under his leadership, Iran would never succeed in obtaining nuclear arms, claiming that only the United States has the capability to enforce such a prohibition.





The continuation of nightly strikes reflects a deliberate escalation in Washington’s military posture. Analysts note that the combination of sustained bombardments and a naval blockade is designed to weaken Iran’s military infrastructure while simultaneously exerting economic and political pressure.





The campaign has already disrupted shipping lanes and heightened tensions across the Gulf, raising concerns of further regional instability.





ANI







