



US Central Command has confirmed that the American naval blockade against Iran remains in full effect, with coalition forces intensifying maritime interdictions across the Gulf of Oman, the Arabian Sea, and the Strait of Hormuz.





CENTCOM revealed that twelve commercial vessels attempting to breach the blockade perimeter have been redirected. Two ships that failed to comply with repeated orders were disabled, while two others were boarded to ensure total compliance.





A verification inspection was carried out aboard the Comoros‑flagged M/T Charminar in the Arabian Sea. Following the boarding, the tanker was permitted to continue its journey.





In contrast, CENTCOM reported that the Mozambique‑flagged M/T Lavine was disabled in the Gulf of Oman on 24 July after its crew repeatedly attempted to violate the blockade and ignored multiple warnings. The vessel is no longer transiting to Iran.





The command stressed that maritime interdictions will continue indefinitely, underscoring that American forces remain vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready.





The latest interdictions highlight the ongoing enforcement across critical maritime corridors. Earlier in the day, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval forces targeted four commercial ships in the southern Strait of Hormuz within a 24‑hour period. The vessels were accused of navigating an illegal and unsafe route, though Iranian authorities did not disclose their names or nationalities. No casualties or damage were reported.





This follows a separate incident involving the Mozambique‑flagged LPG tanker DISHA, which carried twenty‑eight Indian crew members.





The vessel was attacked within Iranian territorial waters on Friday. The Indian Embassy in Tehran confirmed that all personnel aboard remained unharmed and stated that it was monitoring the situation closely with local authorities.





Meanwhile, dozens of vessels continued to transit the Bab el‑Mandeb Strait despite persistent threats from Iran‑backed Houthi rebels.





Analysis of shipping data indicated that growing uncertainty is forcing several ships to alter course or execute U‑turns before completing their journeys.





In the past week alone, Houthi rebels targeted at least three oil tankers, with the latest strike occurring on Friday. Sustained disruption in the Red Sea threatens to further destabilise global commerce, already strained by the expanding Middle East conflict.





The war between the United States and Iran, now in its fifth month, has severely curtailed transit through the Strait of Hormuz. This strategic corridor previously carried nearly one‑fifth of global oil supplies, and its disruption continues to reverberate across international energy markets.





ANI







