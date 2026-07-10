



The United States has reaffirmed its uncompromising stance that Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons and that freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz must be upheld, as tensions escalate following Iranian attacks on commercial vessels and renewed U.S. military strikes.





The NATO Summit in Turkey reinforced this position, with allies united in rejecting Iran’s attempts to control the vital maritime corridor.





The U.S. State Department’s Hindustani Spokesperson, Margaret MacLeod, emphasised that Washington’s objectives remain clear: preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons and ensuring uninterrupted navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. She noted that President Trump retains a wide range of options in response to Iranian aggression, though she declined to preview potential military action.





MacLeod highlighted that Iran has recently attacked non-military vessels, prompting U.S. retaliation. Reports confirm that American forces have struck dozens of Iranian targets, including radar sites, missile batteries, and Revolutionary Guard boats, following attacks on tankers attempting to transit Hormuz. These developments have further strained the fragile ceasefire and triggered volatility in global energy markets, with Brent crude prices surging and stock indices tumbling.





At the NATO Summit in Turkiye, the allies collectively declared that Iran must never possess nuclear weapons and must not be allowed to seize control of the Strait of Hormuz.





The summit underscored unity among member states, reaffirming Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, which commits all allies to collective defence in the event of an attack. MacLeod stressed that this unity was the central theme of the summit, with leaders pledging to stand together against threats to shared security.





On Ukraine, MacLeod explained that NATO’s consensus was to continue providing support, with European nations and Canada bearing the bulk of the responsibility. Kyiv is already utilising weapons and financial assistance from these partners, reinforcing its defence against Russian aggression. The U.S. contribution remains significant, but the emphasis is on transatlantic burden-sharing.





The broader context reveals that the conflict with Iran has widened beyond direct U.S.-Iran exchanges. Washington has revoked sanctions waivers for Iranian oil exports, tightening economic pressure, while Tehran has retaliated with strikes on U.S. facilities in the Gulf and threats against regional allies. Maritime security has deteriorated, with multiple commercial vessels hit near Hormuz, and Iran continuing to push for tighter control of the corridor.





Regional states such as Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman have condemned Iran’s actions, urging restraint and diplomacy. Meanwhile, Israel has warned Tehran against escalating further, denying involvement in recent U.S. strikes but signalling readiness to respond if targeted.





The situation remains volatile, with negotiations between Washington and Tehran stalled. The memorandum of understanding signed in June, which was meant to pave the way for peace, has been undermined by repeated violations.





Iran insists that U.S. sanctions breaches invalidate the agreement, while Washington accuses Tehran of dangerous aggression that undermines freedom of navigation.





The Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20 per cent of global oil passes, remains the focal point of this confrontation. The U.S. has proposed a UN Security Council resolution to defend freedom of navigation, demanding that Iran cease attacks, disclose sea mine deployments, and cooperate in establishing a humanitarian corridor.





This initiative reflects Washington’s determination to rally international support against Iranian attempts to weaponize control of the waterway.





The NATO Summit’s reaffirmation of unity, combined with U.S. military and diplomatic measures, signals that the West is preparing for a prolonged standoff with Tehran. The dual emphasis on preventing nuclear proliferation and safeguarding maritime freedom underscores the strategic stakes involved.





ANI







