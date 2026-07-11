



The United States has lifted sanctions on four Indian companies previously designated for alleged links to Russia. The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), under the US Department of the Treasury, confirmed the removal of these firms from its Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) list.





Placement on this list prohibits American individuals and companies from conducting business with those named, effectively cutting them off from the US financial system.





The sanctions had been imposed under Executive Order 14024, which targets entities accused of supporting Russia’s harmful foreign activities.





The removal of these Indian firms signals a recalibration of Washington’s approach, potentially reflecting diplomatic considerations and reassessment of evidence regarding their involvement.





The companies cleared from the SDN list include RRG Engineering Technologies, a Hyderabad-based engineering company operating in the defence and security sector.





Lokesh Machines, also headquartered in Hyderabad, specialises in manufacturing machines, tools, and precision components. Galaxy Bearings, based in Ahmedabad, produces bearings for tapered and cylindrical rollers as well as wheel hubs. Shaurya Aeronautics, located in Delhi, provides aircraft maintenance and repair services.





The decision to lift sanctions on these firms comes at a time of heightened scrutiny of global supply chains and defence-related industries. India has faced increasing pressure from Washington over its longstanding defence ties with Russia, yet remains a critical strategic partner for the United States in balancing China’s influence in Asia. The removal of these companies from the SDN list may therefore be seen as a gesture to ease tensions and strengthen bilateral cooperation.





For the Indian companies involved, the lifting of sanctions restores access to international markets and financial systems, offering relief from reputational damage and operational restrictions.





It also underscores the complexity of US sanctions policy, which can be adjusted in response to evolving geopolitical priorities and diplomatic negotiations.





Agencies







