



The United States has revoked sanctions relief on Iranian oil following a series of attacks on commercial tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Washington announced that the general licence authorising the sale of Iranian crude and petrochemical products has been withdrawn, citing Tehran’s behaviour as “wholly unacceptable” and warning of consequences.





The decision comes after three tankers were struck by unidentified projectiles in and near the strait in recent days, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations. There has been no immediate response from Tehran and no claim of responsibility for the incidents.





A U.S. official stressed that the memorandum of understanding signed with Iran was entirely performance-based, with benefits contingent on good behaviour. The official added that while negotiators continue to work in good faith towards a final deal, Iran’s recent actions undermine the diplomatic process.





The revocation of sanctions relief has raised concerns about the future of the fragile understanding between Washington and Tehran, with fears that escalation could derail negotiations on a broader agreement.





Both sides had been working towards a deal that would include limits on Iran’s nuclear programme and sanctions relief, particularly easing restrictions on oil exports. The U.S. Treasury Department had previously lifted sanctions on 21 June, allowing the production, delivery and sale of Iranian crude and petroleum products through 21 August.





This was part of the memorandum signed between the two countries, intended to stabilise energy markets and encourage diplomatic progress.





The tanker attacks have heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global energy supplies. The strait has long been a flashpoint in U.S.–Iran relations, with previous confrontations involving naval forces, drones, and commercial shipping.





Analysts warn that renewed instability could push oil prices higher and disrupt global trade routes. The revocation of sanctions relief signals Washington’s readiness to harden its stance, even as it insists negotiations remain ongoing.





Regional powers are watching developments closely, with Gulf states concerned about the security of shipping lanes and the potential spill over of conflict.





The situation underscores the fragility of the ceasefire arrangements and the difficulty of balancing diplomacy with deterrence in one of the world’s most strategically sensitive maritime corridors.





ANI







