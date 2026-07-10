



Bangalore-based Vayuvya Defence has signed a landmark MoU with California-based Avalonch to integrate indigenous Micro Jet Engines into UAVs, paving the way for India’s first-ever export of such propulsion systems to the United States.





This agreement marks a significant milestone in India’s aerospace journey, strengthening its self-reliance while opening doors to global defence markets.





Vayuvya Defence, headquartered in Bangalore, has steadily emerged as a key player in India’s indigenous propulsion ecosystem. The company has already demonstrated compact micro jet engines in the 4 kN thrust class, featuring advanced axial compressors, dual combustion chambers, and compatibility with Jet A1 and Jet-4 fuels.





These engines are lightweight, weighing around 20 kilograms, and are optimised for unmanned aerial vehicles, loitering munitions, and lightweight missile platforms. Their modular design allows scalability across multiple UAV categories, enhancing versatility and mission adaptability.





Avalonch, based in California, specialises in next-generation UAV platforms and advanced aerial systems. By partnering with Vayuvya Defence, Avalonch gains access to India’s indigenous propulsion technology, which promises high efficiency, reduced vibration, and endurance suited for tactical and surveillance missions.





The integration of these micro jet engines into Avalonch’s UAVs will not only boost performance but also highlight India’s growing role as a supplier of advanced aerospace technologies to Western markets.





This collaboration is particularly significant as it represents India’s first export of micro jet engines to the United States. Historically, India has relied heavily on imported propulsion systems for UAVs and drones, but this agreement demonstrates a reversal of that trend.





It underscores the maturity of India’s private defence sector and its ability to deliver certified, high-performance propulsion solutions that meet international standards.





The MoU also aligns with India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which emphasises self-reliance in defence technology. By exporting indigenous propulsion systems, India is not only reducing its dependence on foreign suppliers but also positioning itself as a credible exporter of advanced aerospace technologies. This step strengthens India’s defence-industrial base and enhances its global standing in the aerospace sector.





The partnership between Vayuvya Defence and Avalonch builds upon India’s growing network of academia-industry collaborations. Vayuvya has previously worked with institutions such as IITs and defence laboratories to refine its propulsion systems.





The company’s engines have undergone rigorous testing to validate thrust stability, thermal management, and endurance, ensuring compliance with stringent safety and performance standards.





Industry observers note that this agreement could open new avenues for India’s defence exports, particularly in the UAV segment. With global demand for drones rising across military and civilian sectors, India’s ability to supply indigenous propulsion systems places it in a strong position to capture niche markets.





The export of micro jet engines to the US also signals trust in India’s technological capabilities, potentially encouraging further collaborations with Western aerospace firms.





This development comes at a time when India is actively pursuing multiple parallel jet engine programs for combat aircraft, ranging from 85–90 kN engines for light fighters to 150 kN engines for heavy combat platforms.





The success of micro jet engine exports complements these larger programs by showcasing India’s competence across the propulsion spectrum, from compact UAV engines to advanced fighter jet powerplants.





The MoU between Vayuvya Defence and Avalonch is therefore more than a commercial agreement. It represents a strategic milestone in India’s aerospace journey, highlighting the country’s transition from an importer to an exporter of propulsion systems.





It strengthens bilateral defence-industrial ties with the United States and sets the stage for India’s deeper integration into the global aerospace supply chain.





Agencies







