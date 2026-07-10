



Vector Technics, a subsidiary of Zen Technologies, has become India’s largest fully integrated drone propulsion manufacturer, scaling production to 3,00,000 units annually at its Shamshabad facility.





This marks a decisive shift away from imported Chinese components, strengthening India’s self-reliance in defence and aerospace technologies.





The announcement underscores a milestone in India’s drone ecosystem. For years, India relied on imported propulsion systems, with nearly 80 per cent of motors and controllers sourced from Chinese-origin supply chains.





This dependency posed strategic risks, particularly as India tightened procurement rules to exclude components from countries sharing land borders. Vector Technics has now closed this gap by designing, developing, and manufacturing the entire propulsion stack domestically.





The company’s portfolio covers both electric and internal-combustion propulsion systems. Its BLDC motors span FPV-class drones, tactical UAVs, heavy-lift cargo platforms, and long-range VTOL aircraft, all tested to MIL-STD-810G standards. It also produces indigenous IC engines in 60cc, 170cc, and 210cc configurations, specifically tailored for hybrid-VTOL and fixed-wing UAVs.





Starter-generators built on BLDC cores provide onboard power generation, while speed controllers are designed on trusted silicon with domestically developed firmware. Propellers are carbon-fibre reinforced and aerodynamically tuned for industrial and defence conditions. Power electronics include distribution boards with current sensing, voltage regulation, and DC-DC converters for payloads such as LiDAR, cameras, and flight controllers.





Vector Technics serves more than 300 clients across 10 countries, reflecting growing international trust in its propulsion systems. The company’s Shamshabad facility, spanning 26,000 square feet, integrates hardware, embedded firmware, and precision machining under one roof, ensuring tighter quality control and eliminating reliance on imported technologies.





Each propulsion unit is validated against NABL-accredited thrust benchmarks before delivery, aligning with India’s IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) framework.





Prudhvi Raj Pakalapati, Co-Founder and CEO, highlighted that India’s drones are now “only as indigenous as what drives them.” He stressed that for years, India built advanced UAVs on borrowed motors and firmware, but Vector Technics has now secured full domestic control over propulsion technology.





This achievement positions India to meet rising domestic demand while expanding exports, with projected revenues of up to ₹400 crore annually. Domestic orders are expected to remain the primary growth driver, while exports could contribute around ₹100 crore.





The development also carries strategic implications. By eliminating Chinese-origin components, India strengthens its defence supply chain security and ensures compliance with new procurement frameworks.





Zen Technologies, already known for defence training and anti-drone solutions, has reinforced its position as a critical player in India’s aerospace sector. Vector Technics’ propulsion systems now account for 30–40 per cent of a drone’s bill of materials, making them indispensable to manufacturers such as Tata and ideaForge.





This expansion reflects India’s broader push towards technological sovereignty in defence. With indigenous propulsion systems now available at scale, India’s drone industry is poised for rapid growth in defence, surveillance, agriculture, logistics, and industrial applications.





The achievement not only enhances operational reliability but also positions India as a global hub for advanced unmanned aviation technologies.





Agencies







