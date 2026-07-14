



Vertotech Aerospace in Bangalore is advancing its Vega launch vehicle program, a dedicated small satellite launcher designed for high-frequency orbital access.





The system promises cost-effective, custom orbital deployments for constellations, with payload capacities up to 600 kg and ambitions of weekly launch cadence.





Vertotech Aerospace has positioned itself as a new entrant in India’s growing private space sector, focusing on the development of Vega, a dedicated launch vehicle tailored for small satellite constellations. The company’s vision is to provide high-cadence access to space, enabling operators to deploy and replenish constellations on demand without the delays associated with shared launches.





The Vega system is being designed to deliver satellites into a wide range of orbital inclinations, from low-inclination Low Earth Orbit (LEO) to Sun-Synchronous Polar Orbits (SSPO).





This flexibility is crucial for operators requiring precise orbital positioning for Earth observation, communications, and scientific missions. By offering dedicated launches, Vertotech aims to eliminate the compromises of rideshare missions, where satellites often need costly orbital transfers to reach their intended slots.





The vehicle, referred to as Vega IV in technical specifications, stands at approximately 18.9 metres in height with a diameter of 1.8 metres. It is a two-stage rocket powered by RP-1 kerosene and liquid oxygen (LOX), with a liftoff mass of around 30 tonnes. The first stage generates thrust of about 80,000 pounds, while the upper stage delivers around 6,500 pounds of thrust. This configuration allows Vega to carry payloads of up to 600 kg to a 500 km orbit, making it suitable for small satellites and cubesat clusters.





Vertotech has emphasised affordability as a key differentiator. By offering competitive pricing for dedicated launches, the company intends to reduce the financial burden on satellite operators, allowing them to allocate more resources to spacecraft development and mission operations. This economic model is particularly attractive for emerging commercial players and research institutions seeking reliable access to space.





The launch cadence is another highlight of the Vega program. Vertotech envisions a schedule of up to one launch per week, subject to spaceport availability and production capacity. Such frequency would place the company among the few global providers capable of supporting rapid constellation deployment and maintenance, a capability increasingly demanded in the era of mega-constellations.





The fairing design of Vega supports a variety of payload configurations, including ESPA Grande spacecraft, dual ESPA deployments, and multi-cubesat rideshare missions. A flight-proven thermal protection system ensures spacecraft safety during ascent, with fairing separation occurring during the upper stage burn.





Vertotech is also building a global spaceport network to expand launch accessibility. Currently, services are available from two U.S. spaceports, with plans to add more sites worldwide by 2026 and beyond. This international footprint will allow customers to select launch locations optimised for their mission requirements.





The development of Vega reflects India’s broader ambition to strengthen its private space ecosystem. With companies like Skyroot Aerospace, Agnikul Cosmos, and Bellatrix Aerospace already making strides, Vertotech’s entry adds momentum to the sector. The focus on dedicated, high-frequency launches aligns with global trends, where operators seek autonomy and flexibility in accessing space.





If successful, Vega could become a cornerstone of India’s private launch capabilities, complementing ISRO’s government-led missions and positioning Bengaluru as a hub for advanced aerospace innovation.





Agencies







