



Afghanistan has called for a stronger politico-economic partnership with India, emphasising that such cooperation would contribute to regional stability, connectivity and shared prosperity.





The remarks were delivered by Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor, Charge d’Affaires, during the fifth anniversary of the ‘Victory’ Day reception held at the Afghan embassy in New Delhi.





He highlighted that relations between Afghanistan and India have made significant progress in recent years, guided by mutual respect, political engagement and shared interests. Diplomatic contacts have expanded, embassies and consulates have become more active, and high-level delegations have continued to exchange visits.





Recalling the recent visit of Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister to India, Noor underlined that constructive understanding has developed in political, economic and humanitarian cooperation. He stated that New Delhi and Kabul have reached important understandings in various areas, marking a step forward in strengthening and expanding cooperation.





Noor stressed that stronger political trust, economic partnership and continued engagement between Afghanistan and India would benefit both nations while contributing to regional stability and prosperity. He also noted that such cooperation would enhance connectivity across South Asia and beyond.





The event was attended by Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary of the PAI Division in India’s Ministry of External Affairs. Ambassadors from Iran, Bhutan, Serbia and officials from several countries including China were also present, reflecting the wider international interest in India-Afghanistan relations.





In his remarks, Noor recalled the historical connections between the two countries through trade, transit, sports and cultural heritage. He said that routes linking India and Afghanistan historically served as channels for the exchange of knowledge, art, literature and spirituality.





He also noted that both nations influenced one another politically in their struggles for freedom and independence from British colonial rule, drawing inspiration from this shared past for a better future.





Noor expressed gratitude to India for supporting Afghanistan’s rights at international forums. He thanked the leadership of India and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar for their efforts in protecting Afghanistan’s legitimate international rights and emphasised the need for greater attention and practical measures in this regard.





The remarks come as India and Afghanistan continue to deepen engagements across key areas. Just last week, the Ministry of External Affairs reaffirmed India’s historical and enduring partnership with Afghanistan, noting that New Delhi is actively working to consolidate bilateral relations across multiple domains.





The statement coincided with the Taliban administration in Kabul completing five years in power, having resumed control of Afghanistan on 15 August 2021 following the withdrawal of US forces and the collapse of the previous government.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that a series of high-level exchanges between New Delhi and Kabul over the past year have provided substantial momentum to bilateral engagement.





Reaffirming India’s commitment to sustained engagement, Jaiswal said that India has long-standing ties with Afghanistan and looks forward to further strengthening them.





This continuity of dialogue and cooperation underscores the strategic importance of India-Afghanistan relations in shaping the future of regional stability and shared prosperity.





ANI







