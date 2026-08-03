



AgMove Robotics, a Pune-based technology company, has achieved Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 6 for its autonomous multi-utility vehicle, the Guardian Rover.





This milestone demonstrates that the rover has successfully completed prototype testing in relevant environments and is now approaching pre-commercial deployment.





The Guardian Rover is currently being tested in horticulture fields, where its autonomous navigation and multi-utility design are being validated for agricultural applications.





The trials highlight its potential to reduce labour dependency, improve efficiency, and enhance precision in crop management. By operating in real-world farming conditions, the rover is proving its adaptability to diverse terrains and agricultural workflows.





AgMove Robotics has filed six design patents in India to protect the unique innovations embedded in the Guardian Rover. These patents cover aspects of its mechanical design, autonomous systems, and modular utility features. Securing intellectual property rights strengthens the company’s position in India’s growing robotics and automation sector, while also ensuring long-term competitiveness.





Beyond agriculture, the company is actively exploring other industrial use cases for the Guardian Rover. Potential applications include logistics, warehouse automation, mining support, and defence-related mobility solutions. Its autonomous capabilities, combined with rugged design, make it suitable for operations in hazardous or labour-intensive environments where human safety and efficiency are critical.





The achievement of TRL-6 marks a significant step in India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat defence and technology program, as indigenous robotics firms like AgMove Robotics demonstrate their ability to deliver advanced autonomous systems.





The Guardian Rover reflects the broader trend of Indian start-ups innovating across agriculture, industry, and defence, reducing reliance on imported technologies and strengthening domestic capabilities.





AgMove Robotics’ progress also underscores the growing ecosystem of robotics innovation in India, with hubs in Pune, Bangalore, and other cities driving advancements in AI-enabled mobility platforms. The Guardian Rover is poised to become a versatile solution across multiple sectors, reinforcing India’s push towards self-reliance in strategic technologies.





Agencies







