



Armenia is now set to clear the acquisition of more than fifty Pralay tactical surface-to-surface missiles from India, with advanced cost negotiations underway.





This marks one of India’s most significant missile export breakthroughs and represents a major expansion of bilateral defence ties into the strategic strike domain.





Armenia’s defence ministry is engaged in detailed negotiations with India over the Pralay missile system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation.





The Pralay is a solid-fuelled, cannisterised, road-mobile missile designed for rapid deployment and precision strikes.





Its domestic variant has a range of 150–500 kilometres, but the export version is capped at around 290 kilometres to comply with Missile Technology Control Regime thresholds.





Despite this limitation, the missile retains high accuracy with a circular error probable of less than ten metres, speeds exceeding Mach 6, and advanced manoeuvrability to evade modern air defence systems.





The missile can carry warheads between 350 and 1,000 kilograms, including high explosive fragmentation, penetration-cum-blast, and runway denial submunitions. This versatility allows it to target command centres, radar installations, and airfields.





Armenia’s interest in Pralay stems from its need to counter Azerbaijan’s Israeli-origin LORA ballistic missiles, which have given Baku a significant edge in recent conflicts. By acquiring Pralay, Armenia would gain a credible deterrent capable of precision strikes deep into adversary territory, thereby altering the regional balance of power.





Reports indicate that Armenia is considering an initial acquisition of more than fifty Pralay missiles. This would provide Yerevan with a substantial strike capability, moving beyond its existing artillery and air defence systems into the strategic missile domain.





The missile’s quasi-ballistic trajectory and manoeuvrability make it difficult to intercept, enhancing its survivability against layered air defence networks. Armenia is also expected to send technical and military teams to India for familiarisation, training, and possible system demonstrations.





India’s export strategy includes modifications such as the capped range and a twin-launcher configuration, allowing two missiles to be deployed in quick succession from a single transporter-erector-launcher.





This feature increases operational flexibility and firepower, making the system more attractive to export customers. For Armenia, such capabilities would provide rapid response options in high-intensity battlefield scenarios, strengthening its layered defence and strike architecture.





The negotiations are significant for India’s defence export ambitions. Armenia has already procured frontline Indian systems such as Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers, Akash surface-to-air missiles, Swathi weapon locating radars, and anti-drone platforms, with contracts exceeding 1.5 billion dollars.





The addition of Pralay would elevate the partnership into the strategic strike domain, showcasing India’s indigenous missile technology on the global stage and reinforcing its role as a serious defence supplier in sensitive regions.





If finalised, the Pralay deal would not only bolster Armenia’s deterrence posture but also demonstrate India’s ability to deliver advanced, MTCR-compliant missile systems to international partners.





It would mark a milestone in India’s defence diplomacy, expanding its footprint in Eurasia and signalling its emergence as a credible exporter of high-end missile technology.





Agencies







