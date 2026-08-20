



In a significant diplomatic development, authorities in New Delhi have demolished a section of structures outside the Pakistan High Commission after determining that they extended beyond the mission’s approved boundary.





The action was carried out on Thursday using a JCB machine, which removed barricades and queue‑management installations along the lane outside the compound, particularly near the visa section.





The operation dismantled the external security perimeter that had previously ring‑fenced the diplomatic compound. Traffic bollards and barricades were taken down, leaving the mission without the protective structures that had long surrounded it.





The move comes exactly three days after Pakistani authorities reportedly removed protective barricades outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, underscoring the tit‑for‑tat nature of the developments.





Visuals from the site revealed a trail of rubble outside the Pakistan High Commission. Broken metal railings, twisted frames, and chunks of concrete were scattered across the paved area.





Sections of corrugated roofing and white metal fencing were completely pulled down, while plaster and masonry around the service windows appeared damaged. Construction material and broken fencing were seen lying near the counters.





Despite the extensive demolition, the main entrance of the mission remained intact. The large metal gates bearing the Pakistani emblem, along with the compound’s white walls and domed features, were unaffected. Barbed‑wire fencing continued to be visible along portions of the perimeter, maintaining a degree of security presence.





The timing of the action coincided with heightened diplomatic tensions. On Wednesday, Pakistan raised an issue with the United States over remarks made by Sergio Gor, the US ambassador to India, during his visit to Srinagar.





Gor described Jammu and Kashmir as “an important part of India” and praised the security situation in the Valley. The comments unsettled Islamabad, which summoned US Charge d’Affaires Natalie Baker to lodge a formal protest.





While there is no official word linking the demolition in New Delhi to Pakistan’s reaction to Gor’s remarks, the sequence of events highlights the strained atmosphere between the two neighbours.





The removal of encroachments outside the Pakistan High Commission reflects New Delhi’s firm stance on reciprocity in diplomatic dealings. It also underscores the fragile state of India‑Pakistan relations, where symbolic actions often carry significant political weight.





The episode adds another layer to the ongoing tensions, combining diplomatic protest with visible structural changes at missions in both capitals.





Agencies







