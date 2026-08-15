



Big Bang Boom Solutions has achieved a significant milestone in indigenous defence innovation with the successful development and delivery of its AgniQuell High Expanding Fire Fighting Foam to the Indian Navy’s Material Organisation.





The delivery follows a rigorous development process under the iDex Challenge, floated by the Indian Navy in collaboration with the Defence Innovation Organization, to provide a fully indigenous solution to a critical operational requirement.





AgniQuell has been engineered specifically for high‑risk defence and industrial applications where conventional firefighting methods are inadequate. Developed entirely through indigenous research and development, the foam features an industry‑leading expansion capability of up to 1:1000.





This allows a compact volume of concentrate to transform into a massive oxygen‑starving blanket of fire‑suppression foam within seconds, effectively neutralising complex fires in enclosed and open environments.





Dr. Shivaraman R, Co‑founder and CTO of Big Bang Boom Solutions, stated that securing and executing this order validates the maturity and reliability of indigenous engineering.





He emphasised that AgniQuell was built from the ground up to protect critical infrastructure while reducing dependency on foreign technology.





He further noted that this success marks the first achievement of the company’s Material Science team and reinforces its commitment to national self‑reliance, operational safety, and long‑term value creation.





The foam’s performance pillars highlight its operational strengths. It provides instantaneous oxygen deprivation to halt thermal runaway in liquid and structural fires. Its volume‑optimised coverage floods enclosed spaces, machinery rooms, and storage facilities with minimal concentrate.





It is universally compatible with standard and specialised foaming equipment, ensuring seamless integration without retrofit delays. It maintains structural integrity across both enclosed facilities and outdoor environments, and it drastically reduces water consumption, thereby mitigating secondary damage to sensitive electronic and military hardware.





This delivery represents more than a contract fulfilled. It is a testament to Big Bang Boom Solutions’ commitment to high‑quality R&D and product development.





AgniQuell is the second product successfully developed, qualified, contracted, and delivered under the iDex program, positioning the company as a flag bearer of this prestigious initiative.





The achievement establishes a validated pathway into wider naval and defence fire‑safety programs, with active discussions underway for follow‑on orders and pilot deployments across additional installations and platforms.





AgniQuell’s design, combining high expansion ratio, low water and concentrate consumption, and equipment‑agnostic deployment, also makes it suitable for industrial sectors such as oil and gas, power generation, aviation, and heavy manufacturing.





These industries face recurring capital expenditure on fire‑suppression infrastructure, and AgniQuell offers a cost‑effective, high‑performance alternative.





This success adds to Big Bang Boom Solutions’ growing portfolio of indigenous defence technologies, which includes fire suppression systems, simulators, anti‑drone solutions, and specialised autonomous defence platforms. The company has firmly established itself as a multi‑domain deep‑tech player in India’s expanding defence manufacturing ecosystem.





Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chennai, Big Bang Boom Solutions has already secured over eight iDex wins and more than thirty defence contracts worth hundreds of crores across all three services. Its focus on indigenous defence innovation continues to strengthen India’s strategic autonomy and industrial base.





Agencies







