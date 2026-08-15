



Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is likely to undertake his first official visit to India between 20 and 25 August.





Diplomatic sources have indicated that Dhaka and New Delhi are currently engaged in discussions to finalise the exact dates, with the Daily Star reporting that both sides have been keen to arrange a bilateral engagement despite earlier scheduling hurdles.





According to diplomatic sources cited by the Daily Star, two possible schedules are under consideration. The first option is 20–21 August, while the second is 21–22 August. The final decision is expected to be made once Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi resumes his duties in Dhaka.





At present, there has been no official confirmation from the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi. The development follows a one-to-one meeting between High Commissioner Trivedi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on 11 August, which took place a day after Trivedi met Prime Minister Rahman in Dhaka.





If confirmed, this visit will mark Tarique Rahman’s first trip to India since assuming office in February. The proposed engagement carries significant weight given the backdrop of recent diplomatic tensions between Dhaka and New Delhi, particularly following Sheikh Hasina’s public remarks from India. Hasina has remained in India since being ousted from Bangladesh after a student-led uprising in 2024.





On 10 August, Bangladesh expressed hope that India would expedite the extradition process of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





This expectation was conveyed during a meeting between Trivedi and Rahman at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Cabinet Division at the Bangladesh Secretariat. A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office reiterated Bangladesh’s position on the matter.





The diplomatic dialogue comes in the wake of a virtual press interaction by Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi on 5 August. The event, organised by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia, marked the second anniversary of her ouster in 2024. Dhaka strongly objected to the engagement, which India distanced itself from, clarifying that the government had no involvement.





During a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed that the event was organised by a private media entity. He emphasised that New Delhi did not endorse any views expressed at the forum, underscoring India’s official position of non-involvement.





The proposed visit by Prime Minister Rahman is therefore seen as a crucial opportunity to reset ties and strengthen bilateral cooperation. It also reflects the determination of both governments to move past recent strains and focus on shared strategic interests.





ANI







