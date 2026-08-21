



BRICS delegates explored Jaipur’s rich heritage and vibrant culture on Thursday, immersing themselves in the traditions of the Pink City as India prepared to host a high-level ministerial meeting under its BRICS Chairship.





The visit highlighted Jaipur’s timeless architectural splendour and cultural vibrancy, offering delegates a glimpse into India’s civilizational depth.





The Ministry of Tourism welcomed the delegates with a message on X, stating, “A warm Namaste from the Pink City of India! As BRICS delegates explore Jaipur, they experience its rich heritage, vibrant culture and timeless traditions that make the city truly unforgettable.” The visit coincided with preparations for India’s hosting of a high-level BRICS assembly scheduled for Friday.





The ministerial delegations arrived in Pune on Thursday to participate in the 12th BRICS Communications Ministers’ Meeting. Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M Scindia chaired the meeting, which was held in both virtual and in-person formats.





The day also featured the Digital BRICS Forum and Expo in Pune, a multi-stakeholder platform institutionalised at the 7th BRICS Communications Ministers’ Meeting hosted by India in 2021. The Forum brought together government, industry, academia, startups and research institutions from across BRICS member countries.





India hosted a cultural program and dinner for the visiting delegations, showcasing the traditions of Maharashtra and India. Welcoming the guests, Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed his pleasure at hosting the evening of culture and fellowship, extending warm greetings on behalf of the Government and people of India. He emphasised that Pune had become a meeting place not only of governments but of ideas, innovation and shared aspirations.





Scindia highlighted the work of the BRICS ICT Working Group, the Digital Public Infrastructure Focus Group, the Institute of Future Networks, the Digital BRICS Task Force and the Digital BRICS Forum. He noted that these platforms had enabled experts and policymakers to explore ways of building digital ecosystems that are inclusive, secure and resilient.





Two thematic panel discussions were held during the day. The first focused on Cybersecurity and Trustworthy ICTs, including Child Online Protection. It addressed the need for a balanced approach to digital transformation, ensuring privacy, public interest and protection of vulnerable users.





The second panel examined Sustainable and Resilient Digital and ICT Ecosystems, discussing universal and affordable connectivity, energy-efficient and climate-resilient infrastructure, and the role of emerging technologies such as satellite and non-terrestrial systems.





The Union Minister of State for Communications underscored the importance of sustainable digital ecosystems. He remarked that while infrastructure stories were once about roads, ports and power grids, India now offers a different narrative centred on digital identity, banking, payments, documents, consented data and sector-specific networks at population scale.





He stressed that India’s innovation lies in its architectural philosophy, which is open, interoperable and scalable, rather than in individual applications. He explained that the government builds foundational infrastructure, enabling innovation by public institutions and private actors.





At the panel on Cybersecurity and Trustworthy ICTs, Amit Agrawal, Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications, emphasised that safety and trust must be embedded by design. He outlined three key pillars for securing the digital landscape: creation of digital public infrastructure that is safe by design, legal obligations for those delivering digital content or collecting personal data to ensure safety and trustworthiness, and empowerment of individuals through law and digital mechanisms to secure their rights and grievances.





Following the panel discussions, BRICS Communications Ministers joined a Ministerial Fireside Chat on the ICT Track under India’s Chairship, themed “Innovate, Cooperate and Transform (ICT) for a Resilient Future.” Senior officials also visited the Digital BRICS Forum Expo, which showcased innovations from Indian and BRICS start-ups, industry and academic institutions.





The delegations were hosted at a cultural program and dinner in the evening, presenting the traditions of Maharashtra and India.





The events underscored India’s role in leading the BRICS ICT Track in Pune from 17 to 21 August 2026 as part of its Chairship. BRICS currently comprises 11 countries: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.





The Jaipur visit and Pune deliberations together reflected India’s dual emphasis on cultural diplomacy and digital cooperation. By combining heritage experiences with forward-looking ICT discussions, India reinforced its leadership role in shaping BRICS cooperation for a resilient future.





ANI







