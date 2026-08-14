



Rahul Gandhi has alleged that China has stopped Indian troops from patrolling certain areas in Arunachal Pradesh, accusing the Modi government of suppressing reports and weakening India’s negotiating position, The Tribune reported





The government has not officially confirmed these claims, while the Ministry of External Affairs has reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India.





Rahul Gandhi, speaking at the Rachnatmak Congress National Convention in New Delhi, claimed that Chinese forces had blocked Indian patrols along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh.





He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of contacting media editors to prevent coverage of the issue. Gandhi argued that this silence was damaging to national security.





He referred to the Galwan clash of 2020, criticising the Prime Minister’s statement that “China had not taken even an inch of Indian territory.” Gandhi said this weakened India’s position during negotiations and handed China an advantage. He alleged that the Army had indicated Indian land was lost, but the government’s public stance undermined India’s case.





Gandhi accused Modi and Shah of wrecking India’s foreign policy, citing Pakistan’s diplomatic gains in West Asia. He said India could have played a significant role in the Iran crisis due to its ties with Iran, the US and Russia, but Pakistan became the mediator while India was sidelined. He criticised the government for reducing diplomacy to personal equations and displays of warmth with foreign leaders.





He alleged that political considerations, including financing the BJP’s political structure, influenced the government’s approach. Gandhi accused the BJP of imposing an “order” that silenced dissent, citing the protest against the NEET-UG paper leak at Jantar Mantar where students were stopped from expressing their pain. He also referred to a woman in Uttarakhand whose daughter was raped and killed, alleging that victims were denied space to speak.





Gandhi said the Congress and Opposition had begun finding their voice and would keep Modi and Shah “awake” until they resigned.





He stressed that the fight was about India’s ethos and culture, pursued without hatred or violence. He criticised the RSS, alleging it had shifted from its earlier base among small traders and jewellers to serving “large capital,” and argued that those failing to understand India’s present reality could not understand the country.





Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also attacked the government, accusing Modi and Shah of avoiding Parliament and the Opposition for 20 days during the monsoon session. He described Shah’s late offer for discussion as deceptive and criticised his absence during debates on police action against protesting students.





Kharge alleged that Rajya Sabha TV cameras were turned away when Opposition leaders spoke, reducing Parliament to a publicity platform for the Prime Minister. He defended Nehru’s institution-building legacy and questioned attacks on the former PM, while also referring to allegations concerning Ram Temple donations.





Meanwhile, government sources have denied any slow encroachment by China in Arunachal Pradesh, stressing that infrastructure development and border protocols are in place to manage disputes.





The Ministry of External Affairs has reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh is an inalienable part of India, while China has claimed the border situation is generally stable.





Agencies







