



Scientists at the Central Scientific Instruments Organisation have unveiled a new acoustic-based anti-drone system, Times of India reported





The technology is designed to disable unauthorised unmanned aerial vehicles in mid-air, at a time when India faces persistent threats from small, low-cost drones used for cross-border smuggling and other covert operations.





The system works by directing high-intensity sound waves at a drone’s internal balance sensors. This causes the drone to lose stability and potentially crash within seconds. The project has been funded by IHUB-NTIHAC, a technology innovation and cybersecurity hub established at IIT-Kanpur. Plans are now underway to move the technology towards commercial production and deployment.





The CSIO is actively seeking industrial partners with the technical expertise to transfer the technology into commercial manufacturing and marketing. This step is seen as crucial to scaling up the acoustic detector for widespread use.





Unlike conventional jammers that disrupt radio signals, the CSIO system targets the drone’s internal Micro-Electro-Mechanical System gyroscopes. These sensors measure rotational speed and angular velocity, enabling the drone’s flight computer to maintain balance.





By directing sound at these sensors, the system forces them to oscillate uncontrollably, generating false readings. The drone’s computer then attempts to correct movements that are not actually occurring, leading to instability, wobbling, drifting or tumbling from the sky.





Because the system interferes with the drone’s internal balance mechanism rather than its communication link, it can also disable fully automated UAVs that do not rely on remote-control signals. This makes it particularly effective against autonomous platforms.





India continues to face growing threats from drones used for smuggling narcotics, weapons and counterfeit currency across borders. The large-scale deployment of drones during Operation Sindoor last year highlighted the expanding role of unmanned platforms in modern warfare.





Rogue operators are increasingly adopting advanced methods such as encrypted communication, forged KYC-based SIM cards and GPS-enabled systems to evade detection.





Experts note that acoustic-based anti-drone systems are primarily intended for short-range detection, generally covering a few hundred metres. They are especially useful in urban or densely built environments where radar-based detection may be less effective. Such systems can provide an additional layer within a multi-tier air defence network.





An Air Force officer explained that acoustic systems are designed for point defence against micro and nano drones. They can complement radar and radio-frequency jammers, offering simple, effective and highly mobile protection. Acoustic sensors are capable of detecting different types of drones, making them versatile in varied operational scenarios.





However, acoustic counter-drone technology has limitations. Its detection range is restricted, and performance can decline in areas with high background noise.





Environmental conditions such as strong winds and unsuitable temperatures can also reduce effectiveness.





For this reason, acoustic systems are best used alongside other counter-drone technologies rather than as standalone solutions.





The CSIO technology includes a dual-action capability that protects authorised drones operating in the same airspace. Its attack and protection modules function independently and feature a modular design that can be integrated into existing commercial off-the-shelf hardware.





The organisation has already submitted an expression of interest to scale up the technology for commercialisation. It is now seeking industrial partners capable of taking the acoustic detector into production and marketing, marking a significant step towards strengthening India’s indigenous counter-drone capabilities.





Agencies







